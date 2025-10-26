 Satish Shah Funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Jackie Shroff Attend The Veteran Actor's Last Rites
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at the age of 74. His funeral is going to take place on Sunday, and many celebrities like Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Jackie Shroff, and others, reached the cremation center to attend the last rites of the actor.

Check out the videos below...

Jackie Shroff At Satish Shah's Funeral

Ratna Pathak Shah & Sumeet Raghavan At Satish Shah's Funeral

Dilip Joshi At Satish Shah's Funeral

article-image

Rupali Ganguly Attends Her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star Satish Shah's Funeral

Naseeruddin Shah Attends Funeral Of His Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro Co-star Satish Shah

Satish Shah Movies And TV Shows

Shah starred in many famous films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Main Hoon Na, and many more.

He had left a mark on small screen also with his performance in TV shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, All The Best, and others.

Satish Shah Death Reason

Reportedly, Shah passed away due to kidney failure. P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre shared a statement, which read, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr Satish Shah. Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr Shah's health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance and continued on arrival at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr Shah could not be revived."

Bollywood & TV Celebrities Mourn Satish Shah's Demise

Many Bollywood and TV actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kajol, Sumeet Raghavan, and others took to social media to mourn the demise of the veteran actor.

