Satish Shah Death: 'Another Of Us Passes Away', Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Demise Of His Bhoothnath Co-Star

Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for his performances in many movies and TV shows, passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the age of 74. Many Bollywood and TV actors took to social media to mourn his demise. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog, also mourned the demise of his Bhoothnath co-star.

Big B in his blog wrote, "Another day another work another quiet .. Another of us passes away .. Satish Shah , a young talent , and has left us at a very young age .. And the stars they favour not .. to us all .. And these times of the grim .. it bodes not well to express in normalcy .. foreboding us in all at each moment .."

"It is in the ease to abide by that age old wordage .. " but the show must go on " .. and so it does as does life .. Each day an express of an alternate .. or wherever the 'show' must guide us to .. ... hence .. even in distress and glumness despondency , the face of normalcy and the act of work , persists .. but no .. improper to pursue normalcy (sic)," he further wrote.

Satish Shah Death Reason

Reportedly, Shah passed away due to kidney failure. P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre shared a statement, which read, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr Satish Shah. Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr Shah's health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance and continued on arrival at P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr Shah could not be revived."

Bollywood & TV Celebrities Mourn Satish Shah's Death

Karan Johar, Kajol, Johnny Lever, Rajesh Kumar, and others, took to social media to mourn his demise.