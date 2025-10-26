 Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Shows A Jump, Harshvardhan Rane's Movie Surpasses Its Budget
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Shows A Jump, Harshvardhan Rane's Movie Surpasses Its Budget

Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Shows A Jump, Harshvardhan Rane's Movie Surpasses Its Budget

Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, both movies, have been doing well at the box office. On its fifth day, while Thamma showed a jump, EDKD stayed steady. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collected approximately Rs. 13 crore on Saturday, and the Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer collected around Rs. 5.75 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Thamma / Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Poster

This Diwali, two films clashed at the box office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, and Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat. While it was expected that Thamma would perform better, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surprised one and all, and in just five days, the movie has surpassed its budget.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5

Thamma took a bumper opening at the box office, and collected Rs. 24 crore on its first day. However, it further showed a drop. But, the movie on Saturday, once again jumped at the box office, and collected approximately Rs. 13 crore. According to Sacnilk, in five days, the movie has collected Rs. 78.60 crore.

Thamma Budget

FPJ Shorts
Satish Shah Death: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down At Her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star's Funeral - Watch Video
Satish Shah Death: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down At Her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star's Funeral - Watch Video
US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway
US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway
Panvel Hospital Under Scrutiny After Bodies Of Two Nepali Men Exchanged by Mistake, Probe Underway
Panvel Hospital Under Scrutiny After Bodies Of Two Nepali Men Exchanged by Mistake, Probe Underway
TS Inter Exams 2026 Likely To Begin On February 25; Detailed Timetable Awaited From TSBIE
TS Inter Exams 2026 Likely To Begin On February 25; Detailed Timetable Awaited From TSBIE

Thamma is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 140-145 crore. So, the film surely needs to continue to collect a good amount in the coming days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 5

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, on its fifth day, collected approximately Rs. 5.75 crore. The film has been steady at the box office after a good start, and in five days, it has collected Rs. 34 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Budget

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore. So in just five days, the film has surpassed its budget. For now, we can expect the lifetime collection of the film to be around Rs. 50-60 crore. However, if it continues to do well at the ticket windows, then the collection can be more than Rs. 60 crore. But, the film is surely going to get the hit tag.

Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Reviews

Thamma received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat got mostly negative reviews. But, it looks like Harshvardhan and Sonam's fans were excicted to watch the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Satish Shah Death: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down At Her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star's Funeral - Watch...

Satish Shah Death: Rupali Ganguly Breaks Down At Her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-Star's Funeral - Watch...

Satish Shah Funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Jackie Shroff Attend The...

Satish Shah Funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Jackie Shroff Attend The...

Satish Shah's Wife Madhu Is Suffering From This Health Condition; Know More About It

Satish Shah's Wife Madhu Is Suffering From This Health Condition; Know More About It

'Gali Dene Wale...': Farah Khan Jokes About Jackie Shroff's Viral BTS Video Of Old Polio Ad In Which...

'Gali Dene Wale...': Farah Khan Jokes About Jackie Shroff's Viral BTS Video Of Old Polio Ad In Which...

Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Shows A...

Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Shows A...