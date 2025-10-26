Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Shows A Jump, Harshvardhan Rane's Movie Surpasses Its Budget

Thamma / Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Poster

This Diwali, two films clashed at the box office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, and Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat. While it was expected that Thamma would perform better, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surprised one and all, and in just five days, the movie has surpassed its budget.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5

Thamma took a bumper opening at the box office, and collected Rs. 24 crore on its first day. However, it further showed a drop. But, the movie on Saturday, once again jumped at the box office, and collected approximately Rs. 13 crore. According to Sacnilk, in five days, the movie has collected Rs. 78.60 crore.

Thamma Budget

Thamma is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 140-145 crore. So, the film surely needs to continue to collect a good amount in the coming days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 5

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, on its fifth day, collected approximately Rs. 5.75 crore. The film has been steady at the box office after a good start, and in five days, it has collected Rs. 34 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Budget

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 30 crore. So in just five days, the film has surpassed its budget. For now, we can expect the lifetime collection of the film to be around Rs. 50-60 crore. However, if it continues to do well at the ticket windows, then the collection can be more than Rs. 60 crore. But, the film is surely going to get the hit tag.

Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Reviews

Thamma received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat got mostly negative reviews. But, it looks like Harshvardhan and Sonam's fans were excicted to watch the film.