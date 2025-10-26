Satish Shah's Wife Madhu Is Suffering From This Health Condition; Know More About It

Satish Shah and his wife Madhu Shah | Image Courtesy: X (@AnushaIyer_)

The entertainment world continues to mourn the loss of veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 74, reportedly due to kidney failure. Known for his iconic roles in Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and numerous Bollywood films, Shah's passing has left a void in Indian cinema. But amid this loss comes another heartbreaking revelation, his wife, Madhu Shah, is battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Satish Shah's wife Madhu battles Alzheimer's

Satih's longtime friend and actor Sachin Pilgaonkar shared emotional details about the actor's final months in a conversation with News18. "Unfortunately, even Madhu isn’t well. She has Alzheimer's. This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his life so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis. Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful," Sachin revealed.

He added that Satish's unwavering support and affection for Madhu defined his last days. Despite facing severe health challenges himself, he was determined to live longer, not for himself, but to ensure his wife received the care she needed.

What is Alzheimer’s Disease?

As per medical reports, Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that gradually impairs memory, reasoning, and the ability to perform daily tasks. It’s the most common cause of dementia, accounting for nearly 60–80% of all dementia cases worldwide, as reported by the Alzheimer's Organisation. The disease usually affects people over 65 and worsens over time, impacting both patients and their families deeply.

Causes of Alzheimer’s

According to Cleveland Clinic, Alzheimer’s is caused by the abnormal buildup of two proteins, amyloid and tau, in the brain. These proteins interfere with how brain cells, known as neurons, communicate. Over time, this leads to the formation of plaques and tangles, which block nerve signals, causing brain cells to die. The earliest damage typically occurs in the hippocampus, the part of the brain responsible for memory and learning.

Scientists believe these protein changes can begin years, even a decade, before symptoms appear, making early detection challenging. While there is no known cure for Alzheimer’s, treatments and therapies can help slow progression and manage symptoms, improving quality of life.

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s symptoms often start subtly and worsen gradually. Some of the most common signs include:

Persistent memory loss, especially of recent events or familiar faces.

Difficulty with reasoning, organisation, and decision-making.

Changes in language abilities, such as struggling to find the right words.

Noticeable shifts in mood, personality, or behaviour.

Confusion about time, place, or familiar surroundings.

As the disease progresses, patients may require full-time care and emotional support, which can be physically and emotionally challenging for loved ones.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

