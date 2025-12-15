5 Soups To Stay Healthy & Warm In Winter

By: Rahul M | December 15, 2025
Winter calls for meals that are warm, nourishing, and comforting, and soups tick all the right boxes. They help keep the body hydrated, support immunity, and are easy to digest while still being filling
Here are five healthy yet cosy soups you can enjoy throughout the winter season:
Vegetable Soup: Made with seasonal vegetables like carrots, beans, cabbage, and peas, vegetable soup is rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. It supports digestion and helps strengthen immunity while keeping calories in check
Tomato Soup: Tomato soup is loaded with vitamin C, which helps boost immunity and protect against infections. Its natural warmth makes it ideal for chilly evenings
Lentil (Dal) Soup: Dal soup is an excellent source of plant-based protein and iron. It keeps you full for longer, supports muscle health, and provides steady energy during cold days
Chicken Soup: Often called a winter classic, chicken soup helps fight colds, soothes the throat, and supports immunity. It’s light yet nourishing, making it perfect when you feel under the weather
Spinach Soup: Spinach soup is packed with iron, vitamins, and antioxidants. It is light on the stomach, promotes good blood health, and keeps the body warm without feeling heavy
