 Messi's Private Jet, Gulfstream GV Is Worth ₹136 Crore, What's Inside His Luxurious Aerial Ride?
Messi's Private Jet, Gulfstream GV Is Worth ₹136 Crore, What's Inside His Luxurious Aerial Ride?

Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata on December 13, 2025, launching his GOAT India Tour and drawing massive crowds. Alongside the football icon, attention turned to his luxurious Gulfstream V private jet. Bought in 2018, the jet features premium interiors, long-range capabilities, and reflects Messi’s taste for comfort, privacy, and high-end travel

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image

Football legend Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata on December 13, 2025, marking the start of his much-anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025. As thousands of fans gathered under heavy security just to catch a glimpse of the Argentine icon, it wasn’t only Messi who grabbed attention, the spotlight also turned to his stunning, custom-built private jet.

A star arrival that stopped the city

Messi’s arrival triggered massive excitement across Kolkata, with fans lining roads and airport perimeters in hopes of seeing the global football icon. While his presence alone was enough to cause a frenzy, aviation enthusiasts and fans alike were fascinated by the sleek aircraft that brought him to India.

Inside Lionel Messi’s private Gulfstream V Jet

Messi owns a Gulfstream V (GV), a long-range luxury business jet known for its comfort, performance, and exclusivity. Purchased in 2018, the aircraft reflects Messi’s personal style and is designed to comfortably accommodate both his family and professional entourage. The jet features:

-14 plush reclining seats

-A fully equipped kitchen

-Two spacious bathrooms

-Advanced in-flight technology and modern interiors

Every detail is tailored to ensure privacy, comfort, and efficiency during long international journeys.

How much does Messi’s private jet cost?

Reports suggest Messi acquired the Gulfstream V for around $15 million (approximately ₹135 crore). Built for ultra-long-haul travel, the aircraft can fly at altitudes of up to 51,000 feet, allowing it to bypass commercial air traffic and cover intercontinental distances without refueling stops, such as New York to Tokyo or London to Singapore.

Not Messi’s first tryst with luxury jets

Interestingly, the Gulfstream V is not the first private aircraft Messi has owned. Before this, he reportedly owned an Embraer Legacy 650, a premium business jet valued at around $35 million (₹300+ crore), further highlighting his taste for high-end aviation.

About the Gulfstream V

Introduced in 1997, the Gulfstream V marked Gulfstream Aerospace’s entry into the ultra-long-range jet market. With under 200 units produced, it later paved the way for more advanced models like the Gulfstream G550, making it a prized possession among elite jet owners worldwide.

