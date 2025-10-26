'Gali Dene Wale...': Farah Khan Jokes About Jackie Shroff's Viral BTS Video Of Old Polio Ad In Which He Said, 'Maushi Chi G***d'

YouTube

Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, visits the houses of celebrities and cooks with them. Recently, she visited Jackie Shroff's house. While talking to the veteran actor, the choreographer joked about the viral behind-the-scenes video of his old polio ad in which he was seen using abusive words.

Farah says, “Gali dene wale mann ke saaf hote hai. (People who abuse are pure at heart)." So, the Housefull 5 actor quickly replies, “Aise mat bolo, sab gaali dene lag jaenge aur mujhe bolenge! (Don't say like that, everyone will start abusing and blame it on me)."

Jackie Shroff Viral Old Polio Ad BTS

In the 1990s, many celebrities featured in polio advertisements. In the late 90s, Jackie Shroff also featured in one of the ads, and years later, a behind-the-scenes video of the ad went viral on social media in which the veteran actor was seen using abusive words.

In the video, we can see that as he forgets the dialogues, the actor says, "Maushi chi g***d." Later, he looks at a crew member and says, "Ek kaan ke neeche bajaunga tereko, zor se bol."

The clips of the behind-the-scenes video have become a meme material, and are used on social media a lot.

During an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor had spoken about the viral video. He had said, "I tried hard to deliver the lines, but some words are difficult to pronounce. That is what happened that day. But we later created another ad, which turned out really well and impactful."

Jackie Shroff Upcoming Movies

Jackie Shroff currently has two films lined up, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Welcome To The Jungle. The former is slated to release on 31st December 2025, and the latter is still in production and delayed.