 Jackie Shroff Joins Maharashtra’s ‘Thalassemia-Free’ Campaign To Raise Awareness
Shroff, who has been actively involved with several NGOs working on thalassemia awareness for the past few years, has undertaken various initiatives to educate people about the disease and encourage preventive action.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 02:39 AM IST
Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has extended his support to the Maharashtra government’s campaign, ‘Thalassemia-Free Maharashtra’. The actor met with Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar at Mantralaya and expressed his willingness to collaborate with the state to raise awareness about thalassemia, a hereditary blood disorder.

Minister Abitkar emphasized the need for collective efforts from all sections of society—including voluntary organizations, medical professionals, and public figures—to combat thalassemia. “To overcome this serious illness, it is essential that everyone works together. The campaign must take the shape of a people’s movement to ensure widespread awareness,” he said.

During the meeting, there was also an informal discussion about appointing Jackie Shroff as the goodwill ambassador for the ‘Thalassemia-Free Maharashtra’ initiative.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Purushottam Puri of the State Blood Transfusion Council, Deputy Chief Minister’s Medical Aid Cell head Mangesh Chivate, Gajendra Raj Purohit, and other senior officials and dignitaries.

