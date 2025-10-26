Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh Forum

Salman Khan is facing backlash from the Pakistani government over his recent remark on Balochistan. According to reports, the actor has been labelled a terrorist and placed under the 4th Schedule of Pakistan’s 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act, a blacklist for individuals suspected of terror links, which entails strict surveillance, movement restrictions, and potential legal action.

This development follows Salman’s appearance at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, where he, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, spoke about the growing appeal of Indian cinema in the Middle East. During the discussion, Salman mentioned Balochistan and Pakistan separately.

"Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here."

Watch the clip here:

Salman Khan’s remark has angered the Pakistani government. However, Baloch separatist leaders have welcomed his statement. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent advocate for Baloch independence, expressed gratitude, saying that Salman’s mention had brought joy to six crore Baloch people. He praised the actor for doing what many nations hesitate to do, calling it a powerful act of soft diplomacy that highlights global recognition of Balochistan as a separate nation and helps connect people’s hearts.

The unrest in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area (46% of the country) but home to only 6% of its population (around 1.5 crore), stems from systemic discrimination and economic neglect. Despite being rich in mineral resources, Balochistan remains Pakistan’s most underdeveloped region, with around 70% of its people living below the poverty line.