 Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh Forum
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh Forum

Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh Forum

Salman Khan’s remark has angered the Pakistani government. However, Baloch separatist leaders have welcomed his statement.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
article-image

Salman Khan is facing backlash from the Pakistani government over his recent remark on Balochistan. According to reports, the actor has been labelled a terrorist and placed under the 4th Schedule of Pakistan’s 1997 Anti-Terrorism Act, a blacklist for individuals suspected of terror links, which entails strict surveillance, movement restrictions, and potential legal action.

This development follows Salman’s appearance at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, where he, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, spoke about the growing appeal of Indian cinema in the Middle East. During the discussion, Salman mentioned Balochistan and Pakistan separately.

"Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here."

Watch the clip here:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Bust Major MD Drug Factory In Vasai; Probe Underway Into Dubai Connection
Mumbai Police Bust Major MD Drug Factory In Vasai; Probe Underway Into Dubai Connection
'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'
'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'
'Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Turning Kerala Schools Into RSS Branches': Congress On PM SHRI scheme
'Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Turning Kerala Schools Into RSS Branches': Congress On PM SHRI scheme
'Insult To Maharashtra's Pride': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Misspelt Names Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Ambedkar On Aqualine's Dadar Metro Station
'Insult To Maharashtra's Pride': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Misspelt Names Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Ambedkar On Aqualine's Dadar Metro Station

Salman Khan’s remark has angered the Pakistani government. However, Baloch separatist leaders have welcomed his statement. Mir Yar Baloch, a prominent advocate for Baloch independence, expressed gratitude, saying that Salman’s mention had brought joy to six crore Baloch people. He praised the actor for doing what many nations hesitate to do, calling it a powerful act of soft diplomacy that highlights global recognition of Balochistan as a separate nation and helps connect people’s hearts.

Read Also
'Slip Of Tongue Or Deliberate Hint?': Salman Khan Mentions Balochistan Separately From Pakistan,...
article-image

The unrest in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area (46% of the country) but home to only 6% of its population (around 1.5 crore), stems from systemic discrimination and economic neglect. Despite being rich in mineral resources, Balochistan remains Pakistan’s most underdeveloped region, with around 70% of its people living below the poverty line.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh...

Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh...

US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway

US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway

Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In...

Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In...

Pakistan: Lahore Tops World's Pollution Chart As AQI Reaches Hazardous 412; Authorities Launch...

Pakistan: Lahore Tops World's Pollution Chart As AQI Reaches Hazardous 412; Authorities Launch...

East Timor Formally Admitted To ASEAN In Group's First Expansion Since The 1990s

East Timor Formally Admitted To ASEAN In Group's First Expansion Since The 1990s