'Slip Of Tongue Or Deliberate Hint?': Salman Khan Mentions Balochistan Separately From Pakistan, Sparks Debate As Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently attended the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about the growing global reach of Indian cinema. During his address, he discussed how Indian films, whether in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, or Malayalam, are finding audiences in various parts of the world, including the Middle East.

A video from the event has gone viral on social media, drawing attention for a particular remark in which Salman appeared to "separate" Balochistan from Pakistan and Afghanistan while speaking about international audiences.

In the clip, the actor said, "Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here."

Salman's comment sparked mixed reactions online, with several users asking whether it was a slip of tongue or a conscious remark.

"I don’t know if it was slip of tongue, but this is amazing! Salman Khan separates 'people of Balochistan' from 'people of Pakistan'," a user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Another commented, "Maybe a new movie in the making “Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Mission Balochistan”? We really shouldn’t think that much about geopolitical accuracy from Bollywood philosophers."

"Who cares what these Bollywoodiyas say now? They all swallowed fevicol after Pahalgam massacre and more importantly during Operation Sindoor," wrote another user.

Here's how others reacted:

Other that Qurat-ul-Ain Baloch no one has worked in the bollywood for many years now.

Definitely a deliberate attempt.

Koi nayi movie aa rahi hogi so he just wants to say all the right things. Just like he wore Jacob and Co ram mandir watch before the release of sikander.

Finally @BeingSalmanKhan acknowledged Balochistan is not Part of Pakistan ✌️❤️🙏



Finally @BeingSalmanKhan acknowledged Balochistan is not Part of Pakistan ✌️❤️🙏

Salam Khan said " People of Balochistan, Afghanistan , Pakistan & everywhere"

"...people from Balochistan, people from Afghanistan, people from Pakistan..."



Slip of tongue from Salman Khan or lack of knowledge or deliberate hint that Balochistan is 'independent'? That too with Aamir Khan & SRK on dias?



This won't go well with Piddis. pic.twitter.com/IZTM3lro1P — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) October 19, 2025

Separating Baloch people from that of people of Pakistan is IMPORTANT for the industry, specially the Khans.



Separating Baloch people from that of people of Pakistan is IMPORTANT for the industry, specially the Khans.

The message runs deep and those who think it was possible pre-Modi can cry in a corner.

Even Salman Khan admitted that Balochistan is a separate country

Salman Khan Mentions "Balochistan" Seprates from Pakistan because he knows Balochistan is a Different country 🥰😍 !

My Thanks To Salman khan.



Even Bollywood superstar Salman @BeingSalmanKhan knows that Balochistan is not a part of Pakistan.#BalochistanIsNotPakistan



Free Balochistan, #FreeBalochistan pic.twitter.com/m2Brn5YGD4 — I'm, Mr Baloch. (@imasbaloch) October 18, 2025

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were also present with Salman on stage. Salman has not reacted to the incident yet.

Balochistan and Pakistan controversy centers on the long-standing demand for autonomy and independence by some groups in Pakistan's Balochistan province. Baloch nationalists claim political and economic marginalisation, alleging that the region's natural resources are exploited by the central government without benefiting local communities. Pakistan, however, maintains that Balochistan is an integral part of the country and accuses separatist groups of receiving foreign support.

The conflict has led to decades of unrest, military operations, and human rights concerns. Meanwhile, Pakistan also accuses Afghanistan of supporting Baloch separatist elements.