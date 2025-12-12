 Pakistani Actress Hira Soomro Claims She Was Cast In Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, But Here's The Truth
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPakistani Actress Hira Soomro Claims She Was Cast In Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, But Here's The Truth

Pakistani Actress Hira Soomro Claims She Was Cast In Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, But Here's The Truth

A Pakistani actress named Hira Soomro, on Instagram, claimed that she was cast in Dhurandhar but rejected it after learning it was an anti-Pak film. She also shared pictures with Ranveer Singh on Instagram. But the twist is that those pictures are AI-generated. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 08:58 AM IST
article-image

Dhurandhar has surely created a buzz not just in India, but in the neighbouring country, Pakistan, as well. A Pakistani actress named Hira Soomro, on Instagram, claimed that she was cast in Dhurandhar but rejected it after learning it was an anti-Pak film. She also shared pictures with Ranveer Singh on Instagram. But the twist is that those pictures are AI-generated.

Hira captioned the post as, "Now haters will say these are AI ! I was casted in dhuradar movie but the moment i realised its an anti-Pakistan movie i refused it …. A proud pakistani (sic)." Check out the post below...

The pictures look very real, proving that AI is surely very dangerous when it comes to making fake photos.

Hira, on her Instagram story, had also shared a post about Akshaye Khanna's character. Check out the post below...

FPJ Shorts
Pune Court Declares Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Proclaimed Offender, Paving Way For Property Seizure
Pune Court Declares Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Proclaimed Offender, Paving Way For Property Seizure
India's Corporate Bond Market Has Potential To Exceed ₹120 Trillion By 2030: Report
India's Corporate Bond Market Has Potential To Exceed ₹120 Trillion By 2030: Report
Shocking Scenes! Pickleball Player Falls To His Death After Climbing Over Safety Rail In Malaysia; Video
Shocking Scenes! Pickleball Player Falls To His Death After Climbing Over Safety Rail In Malaysia; Video
India Needs To Overcome Bottlenecks To Increase Both Quality & Quantity Of Workforce Participation & Labour Productivity: NCAER Report
India Needs To Overcome Bottlenecks To Increase Both Quality & Quantity Of Workforce Participation & Labour Productivity: NCAER Report
Read Also
Did Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At South Indian Film Producer Naga Vamsi Over Dhurandhar Success?
article-image

Netizens React To Hira Soomro & Ranveer Singh's AI Picture

A netizen commented, "Can feel chemistry in AI too i feel pakistani actor actress are the best they can create chemistry with anyone (sic)." An Instagram user marked something weird in one of the pictures, and wrote, "Why do you have 3 ears in second picture?? I'm not saying it's ai tho! But just out curiosity... lol (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Let me correct you this is not an anti pakistan movie this is a anti terror movie (sic)."

Read Also
'Insta Password With Saba Azad, Twitter Password With Kangana Ranaut': Memes On Hrithik Roshan's...
article-image

Who Is Hira Soomro?

Hira Soomro is a Pakistani actress who has starred in multiple TV shows in the neighbouring country, like Tere Bin, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Tere Mere Sapnay, and others. The interesting part is that on IMDb, her bio claims that the 30-year-old was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India.

So, we wonder if she is a Pakistani, who was born in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Great Shamsuddin Family Review: Kritika Kamra & Farida Jalal's Film Is A Chaos And Charm In A...

The Great Shamsuddin Family Review: Kritika Kamra & Farida Jalal's Film Is A Chaos And Charm In A...

Pakistani Actress Hira Soomro Claims She Was Cast In Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, But Here's...

Pakistani Actress Hira Soomro Claims She Was Cast In Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, But Here's...

Rajinikanth Turns 75: Tinnu Anand Reveals Unheard Personal Incident About 1988 Shelved Film...

Rajinikanth Turns 75: Tinnu Anand Reveals Unheard Personal Incident About 1988 Shelved Film...

Rajinikanth Turns 75: Shilpa Shirodkar On How He Would Speak To Her In Marathi On The Sets Of Hum...

Rajinikanth Turns 75: Shilpa Shirodkar On How He Would Speak To Her In Marathi On The Sets Of Hum...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love...