 Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters The ₹ 200 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters The ₹ 200 Crore Club

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been performing very well at the box office. After a fantastic first weekend, the film continued to do excellent business on weekdays as well. In just one week, the film has entered the Rs. 200 crore club.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has been performing very well at the box office. After a fantastic first weekend, the film continued to do excellent business on weekdays as well. In just one week, the film has entered the Rs. 200 crore club.

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar minted approximately Rs. 27 crore on Thursday, taking the seven-day total to Rs. 207.25 crore, which is an amazing number. The film is expected to rule at the box office during its second weekend, and we won't be surprised if it enters the Rs. 300 club soon.

article-image

Dhurandhar has come has a sigh of relief for Bollywood, as 2025 was not a great year for the Hindi film industry when it comes to box office numbers. This week, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has released, but the film is expected to take a slow start at the box office due to Dhurandhar storm. So, let's see if the Kapil Sharma starrer will be able to survive at the box office or not.

Till Christmas 2025, no big Bollywood film is going to release in theatres. So, Dhurandhar clearly has a good window, and we won't be surprised if it crosses the Rs. 400 crore mark as well.

Dhurandhar Budget

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and according to reports the combined budget of both parts is Rs. 280 crore. So, the first part itself will easily cross the budget of the movies.

Dhurandhar Part 1 is clearly a successful film, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for part 2.

article-image

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

Reportedly, Dhurandhar part 2 will release on Eid 2026. It will clash at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic.

Dhurandhar Cast

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

