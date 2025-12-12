Rajinikanth 75th Birthday: Thalaivar Fans Celebrate Padayappa Re-Release; Dance Outside Theatre In Chennai

Rajinikanth 75th Birthday Celebration | X

It is Rajinikanth's 75th birthday today (December 12, 2025), and the actor's film Padayappa has been re-released. The fans of the Thalaivar are celebrating his birthday and the re-release of his film in a grand way. A video of fans dancing outside a theatre in Chennai has gone viral on social media.

Check out the video below...

VIDEO | Chennai: Fans dance and celebrate at Rohini Theatre as actor Rajinikanth's iconic movie Padayappa is re-released on his birthday. The Superstar turns 75 today, turning the theatre into a festive frenzy.#Rajinikanth #Padayappa #Chennai



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/duUOfH1qro — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2025

Rajinikanth is one of the most famous Indian actors, and he has a huge fan following. Down South, he is worshipped like a god. Not just on his birthday, but his fans celebrate every release of the actor in a grand way.

Celebrities Wish Rajinikanth On His 75th Birthday

Many South and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish Rajinikanth. Kamal Haasan tweeted, "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth (sic)."

Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth. pic.twitter.com/4Lx5m7zfFw — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2025

Malayalam star Mohanlal wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy (sic)."

May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy.@rajinikanth — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2025

Jailer 2 director, Nelson Dilipkumar, tweeted, “At 75, your journey continues to shine like a guiding star for millions. Your charisma on screen and wisdom off screen is unmatched❤️ Happy 75th Birthday to the eternal Superstar @Rajinikanth sir. Your magic is forever❤️🤗🤗❤️🌟 #HBDSuperstar #HBDSuperStarRajnikanth #Superstar75 (sic)."

“Happy 75th Birthday to the eternal Superstar @Rajinikanth sir. Your magic is forever❤️🤗🤗❤️🌟 #HBDSuperstar #HBDSuperStarRajnikanth… pic.twitter.com/VdE257hdw1 — Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) December 12, 2025

Rajinikantha's ex-son-in-law, Dhanush, also wished him. He tweeted, "Happy birthday thalaiva (sic)."

Suniel Shetty wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to you Rajini Sir. Your journey, your spirit, your simplicity - are all life lessons. Wishing you good health and endless joy (sic)."

Warmest birthday wishes to you Rajini Sir. Your journey, your spirit, your simplicity - are all life lessons. Wishing you good health and endless joy. @rajinikanth — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 12, 2025

Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday Celebration

The superstar celebrated his birthday on the sets of Jailer 2, and the makers took to social media to share a video and pictures from the celebration.

Check out the posts below...

Jailer 2 Release Date

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2, which is slated to release on June 12, 2026.