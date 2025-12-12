Rajinikanth 75th Birthday: Thalaivar Fans Celebrate Padayappa Re-Release; Dance Outside Theatre In Chennai

It is Rajinikanth's 75th birthday today (December 12, 2025), and the actor's film Padayappa has been re-released. The fans of the Thalaivar are celebrating his birthday and the re-release of his film in a grand way. A video of fans dancing outside a theatre in Chennai has gone viral on social media.
Rajinikanth is one of the most famous Indian actors, and he has a huge fan following. Down South, he is worshipped like a god. Not just on his birthday, but his fans celebrate every release of the actor in a grand way.
Celebrities Wish Rajinikanth On His 75th Birthday
Many South and Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish Rajinikanth. Kamal Haasan tweeted, "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth (sic)."
Malayalam star Mohanlal wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy (sic)."
Jailer 2 director, Nelson Dilipkumar, tweeted, “At 75, your journey continues to shine like a guiding star for millions. Your charisma on screen and wisdom off screen is unmatched❤️ Happy 75th Birthday to the eternal Superstar @Rajinikanth sir. Your magic is forever❤️🤗🤗❤️🌟 #HBDSuperstar #HBDSuperStarRajnikanth #Superstar75 (sic)."
Rajinikantha's ex-son-in-law, Dhanush, also wished him. He tweeted, "Happy birthday thalaiva (sic)."
Suniel Shetty wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to you Rajini Sir. Your journey, your spirit, your simplicity - are all life lessons. Wishing you good health and endless joy (sic)."
Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday Celebration
The superstar celebrated his birthday on the sets of Jailer 2, and the makers took to social media to share a video and pictures from the celebration.
Jailer 2 Release Date
Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2, which is slated to release on June 12, 2026.