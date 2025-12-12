 'A Brilliantly Made Film': Allu Arjun Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, Tweets He 'Loved It'
HomeEntertainment'A Brilliantly Made Film': Allu Arjun Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, Tweets He 'Loved It'

'A Brilliantly Made Film': Allu Arjun Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, Tweets He 'Loved It'

Telugu star Allu Arjun watched Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar at a theatre in Hyderabad on Thursday, and on Friday, he took to X (Twitter) to share his review of the film. He tweeted, "Just watched #Dhurandhar. A brilliantly made film filled with fine performances, the finest technical aspects, and amazing soundtracks." Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Allu Arjun Reviews Dhurandhar | Instagram

Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town for multiple reasons. While many Bollywood actors have watched the movie and praised it, on Thursday, Telugu star Allu Arjun went to watch the Ranveer Singh starrer at a theatre in Hyderabad. On Friday, the Pushpa actor took to X (Twitter) to share his review of the film, and he praised Dhurandhar a lot.

Allu Arjun wrote, "Just watched #Dhurandhar. A brilliantly made film filled with fine performances, the finest technical aspects, and amazing soundtracks. Magnetic presence by my brother @RanveerOfficial , he rocked the show with his versatility. Charismatic aura by #AkshayeKhanna ji, and the rock-solid presence of @duttsanjay ji, @ActorMadhavan garu, @rampalarjun garu, and all the other artists. Sweet presence by #SaraArjun as well (sic)."

Allu Arjun Praises Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar

He further congratulated the whole team of the film and praised Aditya Dhar. Allu Arjun wrote, "Anddddd… of course, the captain of the ship, the brilliant and spectacular filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms garu. You nailed it as an ace filmmaker with full swag. I loved it! Just watch it and enjoy the show, guysss… (sic)."

article-image

Allu Arjun Watches Dhurandhar In Hyderabad

On Thursday, Allu Arjun went to watch Dhurandhar at a theatre in Hyderabad. His video went viral on social media.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar has done fantastic business at the box office during its first week. The film, in seven days, has collected Rs. 207.25 crore, which is an excellent amount.

article-image

The movie is expected to continue to rule at the box office during its second weekend. We won't be surprised if it soon enters the Rs. 300 crore club. For now, we can expect the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar to be around Rs. 350-400 crore. However, if it continues to collect amazing numbers, then it can cross the Rs. 500 crore mark as well.

