'15 Years Of Long Wait...': Parul Gulati Gets Emotional As FIRST Hindi Film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Releases, Recalls Past Rejections- VIDEO

Actress Parul Gulati, founder of the hair extensions brand Nish Hair, got emotional as her first Hindi theatrical film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, released today, December 12. She opened up about facing rejections in the past and shared that after a 15-year wait, her first film has finally hit theatres.

Parul Gulati Gets Emotional As Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Releases

Parul recalled beginning her career in television before moving to Punjabi films, which didn’t work out, leading her to start her own brand, Nish Hair. On Friday, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle and was heard saying, "After 15 years, my first movie is releasing...Acting is my first love. Acting is something I am married to, business is a child. If I did not have my acting career, I don't think mein business kar pati. Both go hand-in-hand..."

'I Have Faith In The Almighty & In My Kismat': Parul Gulati

In her caption, Gulati wrote, "15 years of long wait…. Is it too long… is it too little I don’t know but whenever i would get rejected for projects i would always think something might be wrong in me and mumma would remind me - no nishu there is something better written for you and today i have faith in the almighty & in my kismat."

Celebs Send Love In Comments Section

Soon after Parul’s video, several stars flooded the comments section with love and congratulatory messages. Elli AvrRam wrote, "Aaaaaaaaw, so happy for you!!!!! Such a fun film to be part of! Giving you much much love Parul."

Sonam Bajwa said, "So proud of you." Shanaya Kapoor added red heart emojis. Jiyaa Shankar wrote, “Congratulations Gulati ! Sending you all the love and my best wishes."

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Cast

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 also stars Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Govardhan Asrani, Vipin Sharma and others.

The film is the sequel to Kapil Sharma's 2015 comedy of the same name. It is directed by Anukalp Goswami.