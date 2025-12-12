Making Of Enthiran: How Rajinikanth And Shankar Created India’s Most Revolutionary Sci-Fi Film| Details Inside

Making Of Enthiran |

Superstar Rajinikanth's biggest film was Ethiran. When Enthiran, which was released as Robot in Hindi language in 2010, it wasn't just another Rajinikanth blockbuster, it was a massive technological leap for Indian cinema. The film was helmed by S. Shankar, and it redefined what was possible in Indian filmmaking, blending science fiction, cutting-edge VFX, and unmatched star power into one cinematic spectacle. Even today, Enthiran remains a landmark film admired for its scale, experimentation, and futuristic imagination. On the 75th birthday of the legendary actor, let's take a throwback at his biggest film of all time, Enthiran, and the making of the science fiction.

Rajinikanth in Enthiran

Enthiran is a science fiction film which was the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release. The film was made under a budget of ₹ 150 crore and earned around ₹ 320 crore. At the heart of the film lies Rajinikanth's dual performance as Dr. Vaseegaran and the iconic robot Chitti. Playing a robot was no small feat; Rajinikanth had to master controlled movements, sharp expressions, and a mechanical dialogue delivery style all while retaining his natural charisma. His portrayal of both the gentle scientist and the unpredictable, power-driven robot is one of the strongest highlights of the movie.

Behind the scenes of Enthiran

The robots you have seen in the film and the VFX of it were done by Hollywood's CGI company Legacy Effects. This company was made by Lindsay Macgowan, Shane Mahan, John Rosengrant, and Alan Scott, who supervised projects at Stan Winston Studio for over 20 years before Winston's death in 2008. Later, they formed their own company named Legacy Effect. Enthiran was the first non-US film for Legacy Effects, which was in charge of the animatronics and prosthetic makeup for the film's star, Rajinikanth.

Making of Enthiran

The making of Enthiran involved collaboration with several global studios and technicians. The film used advanced animatronics, motion control rigs, and state-of-the-art CGI techniques rarely seen in Indian cinema at that time. The action sequences, particularly the unforgettable climax featuring hundreds of robotic clones, demanded extensive pre-visualisation, 3D modeling, and complex digital compositing. The production team worked for years to perfect the visuals, just to ensure that they matched international standards.

A.R. Rahman, an Oscar-winning composer added another layer of brilliance with an electrifying soundtrack that matched the film's futuristic tone. Shankar's vision, combined with Rajinikanth's star power and groundbreaking technology, resulted in a film that was ahead of its time, earning global acclaim and inspiring a new wave of Indian sci-fi films.

Powerhouse behind Enthiran

Enthiran isn't just a film; it is a milestone that showcased how Indian cinema could dream bigger, innovate boldly, and compete on the world stage. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Anthony has edited the film, and A. R. Rahman has composed the film. R. Rathnavelu has done the cinematography of the film.