Celebrate Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday: Evergreen Films Of Superstar Rajini To Stream On OTT Platform

Rajinikanth’s 75th Birthday |

As India celebrates Rajinikanth's 75th birthday, fans across the world are revisiting the timeless charm, unmatched screen presence, and iconic dialogues that have made him a living legend. Superstar Rajinikanth is fondly known as Thalaivar. The legendary actor is not just a superstar; he is a phenomenon who has shaped Indian cinema for nearly five decades. Rajnikanth's real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, who was born on December 12, 1950, in a Marathi family in Bengaluru, Mysore State (present-day Karnataka). He has acted in over 170 films across various languages including: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.

The actor is professionally known as Rajinikanth. The Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award nominee actor received his iconic name from legendary director K. Balachander. The legendary director mentored him and suggested the name Rajinikanth for his mass fan following. Rajinikanth has turned 75 on Friday, December 12, 2025. To honour his legacy, let's take a look at some of his evergreen films available on OTT platforms, perfect for a nostalgic binge.

1. Enthiran (Robot) – Sun NXT / Amazon Prime Video

Enthiran is the sci-fi spectacle that revolutionised Indian cinema. The films' visual effects brought Rajinikanth in a double role as Dr. Vaseegaran and the unforgettable Chitti, the robot. His performance as the antagonist robot remains iconic. Even today, Enthiran continues to be a benchmark for Indian science fiction. The film was released in 2010, and it was the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release. The film received an overwhelming response, and it emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2010 and won two National Film Awards in the categories of Best Special Effects and Best Production Design. The music of the film was composed by A.R. Rahman.

2. Sivaji: The Boss– Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and ManoramaMax

Another blockbuster film of Rajinikanth is Sivaji: The Boss, which is helmed by S. Shankar. Sivaji is a visually grand entertainer that narrates the story of an NRI fighting corruption, which struck a chord with audiences, while Rajini's charismatic performance and stylish transformation in "Oru Koodai Sunlight" became instant fan favourites. The film remains a must-watch for its powerful message and mass sequences. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films at its release and won a National Award in the category of Best Special Effects. The music of the film was composed by A. R. Rahman.

3. Baashha– YouTube and Amazon Prime Video

Baashha remains one of Rajinikanth's most celebrated blockbusters. The film, known for its gripping storyline and the iconic dialogue "Naan oru thadava sonna… nooru thadava sonna madhiri," showcases Rajini in a dual shade of a calm, humble auto driver by day and a fierce don with a past. Even today, Baashha is widely considered the film that defined Rajinikanth's superstar aura.

4. Kabali– JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

In Kabali, Rajinikanth shed his larger-than-life image and delivered a more grounded, emotional performance. The film narrates the story of an aging gangster searching for his family, bringing a new depth to his acting repertoire. With stylish action and soulful storytelling, Kabali is a top pick for serious cinema lovers.

5. Kaala– Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

Kaala is an action-drama film directed by Pa. Ranjith. The film is set in the heart of Dharavi and explores themes of power, identity, and justice. Rajini's portrayal of a charismatic leader of the oppressed added another dimension to his legacy. The film is appreciated for its socio-political undertones and raw cinematic mood.

6. Jailer- Amazon Prime Video and MX Player

Rajinikanth never fails to surprise his fans with his different looks and styles. In Jailer, you will definitely see the charismatic look, a lot of action sequences, and his powerful dialogue delivery, which will definitely keep you hooked to the edge of your seat till the end. The movie was released in 2023 and emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023, the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, and the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran.

7. Petta- JioHotstar

Petta is a Tamil-language action drama film in which Rajinikanth plays the role of Kaali, a mysterious, older man who takes a job as a college hostel warden, but is secretly a powerful figure. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time and the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019.

8. Apoorva Raagangal- YouTube

Apoorva Raagangal is Rajinikanth's debut film. The film is directed by his mentor K Balachander, in which he played the role of the abusive ex-husband. The film also features Kamal Haasan. The film won three National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film in Tamil.