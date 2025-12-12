Sandeep Baswana To Enter Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Smriti Irani's Show All Set To Take Six-Year Leap

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus/Instagram

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is about to take a six-year leap. Confirming the news, Barkha Bisht, aka Noina, said, "Yes, the show is taking a six-year leap (sic)."

The actress further told India Forum, "Noina will continue to be a part of the show. A lot of equations are going to change." As per reports, a new character is about to enter the Star Plus show. Sandeep Baswana will reportedly join Smriti Irani's show, according to Republic Bharat.

Sandeep was also part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where he played the role of Sahil Hemant Virani.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo

The promo following the six-year leap shows Mihir and Tulsi are now separated. After learning about Mihir's affair with Noina, Tulsi decides to leave the Virani house. As per the promo, Tulsi will reportedly be living with Angad and Vrinda in the chawl. Meanwhile, Vrinda and Angad are expected to have twin babies during the six-year leap.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 December 11 Episode Recap

In the December 11 episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Tulsi was shocked when she overheard Noina confessing her love to Mihir. She also discovered a private photo of the couple, leaving her heartbroken. It was revealed that Noina had hired a private investigator to orchestrate the photo’s exposure. Tulsi then left the Virani home. While the family desperately searched for Tulsi and Mihir, Pari decided to go ahead with her wedding despite her parents’ absence.