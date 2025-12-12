Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 12: Devastated Tulsi Leaves Shantiniketan After Mihir's Betrayal

The episode begins with a heartbroken Tulsi walking out of Shantiniketan after Mihir and Noina's truth is exposed in front of her. Memories of her life with Mihir flood her mind. In the rain, barefoot, she walks along the road, unsure of where she is headed, after getting the biggest shock of her life. Mihir tries to follow and search for her but fails to find her.

While walking, Tulsi accidentally steps on a brick, loses her balance, and falls into a large pothole, losing consciousness. Mihir calls out for her from nearby but cannot locate her.

While unconscious, Tulsi dreams of speaking to her mother-in-law, Savita Virani. She breaks down, saying, "Sab khatam ho gaya kya sab? Khatam ho gaya..." Savita urges her to return home, but a devastated Tulsi says that everything has ended, Mihir ended everything, and there is nothing left in their relationship. Savita encourages her to fight, calling her strong, but Tulsi says she can's fight anymore.

She is exhausted and feels defeated in life after Mihir failed her. She remembers everything she did for him, built his house, raised the children, forgave his mistakes, and says that now, since she has aged, Mihir wants another woman. Even as Savita tries to justify his actions, Tulsi questions how many times he can make the same mistake, reminding her mother-in-law that Mihir had promised never to cheat again, yet he repeated the betrayal.

Tulsi asks Savita what her mistake was that led Mihir to cheat again. She adds that it is not solely her responsibility to manage the home and children, doesn't Mihir have any responsibilities? She says Mihir had only one job: never to break her trust again, but he failed. All she ever demanded was love and respect. She feels there is nothing left to live for and wants to die.

In reality, Tulsi begins to drown in the heavy rain, but a stranger pulls her from the water and saves her. She asks why he saved her, explaining that she wanted to die. The stranger tells her that dying is not in her hands, only God decides. He asks her about her family, but Tulsi says everything in her life is over. The stranger responds that this is an opportunity to begin a new life.

Tulsi says life has no meaning now, but the stranger consoles her, telling her she must live for herself. When Tulsi asks him to leave her alone, he replies that even if he leaves, the trees and clouds will remain with her.

He asks her to trust him and walks with her, offering hope and positivity. As Tulsi wonders who he is, she realises that the man is God in human form, sent to save her.