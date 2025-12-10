Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo Reveals Tulsi & Mihir Are No Longer Together; Netizens Call It 'Anupamaa Ki Copy'- VIDEO

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | Star Plus

The new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 shows that Tulsi and Mihir are no longer together. The show takes a six-year leap, showing that the lead couple is no longer living together.

The promo shows Tulsi saying, "Rishton ke room phir badal gaye (sic)," as per GossipsTv. She is seen living in the chawl along with Angad and his wife Vrinda. In the promo, Tulsi says, "Is nayi duniya me tumhara sath kaise choot gaya Mihir (sic)," teasing the viewers. Meanwhile, Mihir is seen saying that their bond was broken as it was wounded.

The promo does not reveal why Tulsi and Mihir’s relationship has ended. However, many believe it is because Tulsi found out about Noina and Mihir’s affair.

'Anupamaa Ki Copy': Netizens React To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo

After the new promo was released, a user reacted, "This show from day one was Anupamaa lite and it keeps proving that again n again 😂😂. Ekta is damn washed. Another so called limited epi series going for a leap (sic)." Another called the show, "anupama ki copy (sic)."

This show from day one was Anupamaa lite and it keeps proving that again n again 😂😂. Ekta is damn washed. Another so called limited epi series going for a leap 😂 — Pooh (@ThodaYehThodaWo) December 10, 2025

anupama ki copy 🤣🤣 — aadi (@aadi48801753) December 10, 2025

Ek anupama kam thi ki ek aur ne janam diya!🤣 — . (@carcastee) December 10, 2025

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo: Angad & Vrinda Become Parents To Twins

There is a major twist coming in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. While Mihir and Tulsi are shown to be separated, Angad and Vrinda’s relationship will also undergo a significant change, but a positive one. According to TellyChakkar, Angad and Vrinda will be seen "becoming parents to twin babies" during the six-year leap.

As of now, the "leap episode" of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has not been officially announced. The show airs daily at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and is available the next morning on Jio Hotstar.