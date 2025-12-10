 'Extremely Disappointed': Neelam Kothari SLAMS Etihad Airways For No Crew Support After She Fainted On Toronto-Mumbai Flight
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Extremely Disappointed': Neelam Kothari SLAMS Etihad Airways For No Crew Support After She Fainted On Toronto-Mumbai Flight

'Extremely Disappointed': Neelam Kothari SLAMS Etihad Airways For No Crew Support After She Fainted On Toronto-Mumbai Flight

Actress Neelam Kothari slammed Etihad Airways after a disappointing experience on her recent Toronto-Mumbai flight, saying it was delayed by over nine hours and that she fainted onboard without receiving any crew support. She wrote, "I fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal. I received no follow-up care or even a single check-in. This level of neglect is unacceptable."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

Actress Neelam Kothari, who made her acting comeback with the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, recently lashed out at Etihad Airways after a disappointing experience on her Toronto–Mumbai flight. She revealed that the flight was delayed by over nine hours and added that despite falling sick and fainting onboard, not a single member of the in-flight crew checked on her.

Neelam Kothari Shares Harrowing Flight Experience With Etihad Airways

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter), Neelam wrote, "Dear @etihad, I am extremely disappointed with the treatment I received on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Not only was my flight delayed by over 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal. Despite a fellow passenger helping me back to my seat, I received no follow-up care or even a single check-in from your crew."

She added, "I’ve tried contacting your customer service with no response. This level of neglect is unacceptable. Please address this matter urgently."

FPJ Shorts
Google Gemini Nano Banana Viral Trend: Create Your Own Akshaye Khanna Baloch-Vibe From Dhurandhar Movie Using These AI Prompts
Google Gemini Nano Banana Viral Trend: Create Your Own Akshaye Khanna Baloch-Vibe From Dhurandhar Movie Using These AI Prompts
Maharashtra: MSRTC To Revamp 216 Bus Depots Under PPP Model To Cut ₹4,400-Crore Debt
Maharashtra: MSRTC To Revamp 216 Bus Depots Under PPP Model To Cut ₹4,400-Crore Debt
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
'Extremely Disappointed': Neelam Kothari SLAMS Etihad Airways For No Crew Support After She Fainted On Toronto-Mumbai Flight
'Extremely Disappointed': Neelam Kothari SLAMS Etihad Airways For No Crew Support After She Fainted On Toronto-Mumbai Flight
Read Also
'I Am Very Possessive': Neelam Kothari Recalls 'Rip-Roaring Fight' With Ektaa Kapoor Over Husband...
article-image

The airline responded to her post on X, saying, "Hi Neelam. Sorry to hear about that! Please get in touch with us via DM to look into this for you and assist accordingly. Thanks! Rose."

Neelam also responded to a social media user, who wrote, "Seems like a you problem. But let me try to get something out of it." To this, the actress said, "You wouldn’t be so flippant had it happened to you my friend, or one of your loved ones!"

Read Also
Neelam Kothari Breaks Down As She Recalls Divorce From Rishi Sethia: 'Was Told To Wear Indian...
article-image

Neelam Kothari Work Front

Neelam, who was a prominent star of the '80s and '90s, made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which was released on Netflix.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Extremely Disappointed': Neelam Kothari SLAMS Etihad Airways For No Crew Support After She Fainted...

'Extremely Disappointed': Neelam Kothari SLAMS Etihad Airways For No Crew Support After She Fainted...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo Reveals Tulsi & Mihir Are No Longer Together; Netizens...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo Reveals Tulsi & Mihir Are No Longer Together; Netizens...

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 OTT Release: Know When & Where To Watch This Popular Comedy...

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 OTT Release: Know When & Where To Watch This Popular Comedy...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 10: Poddar Family Turns Against Abhira As She...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 10: Poddar Family Turns Against Abhira As She...

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathaan 2 Announced At An Event In Dubai? Here's The Truth - Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathaan 2 Announced At An Event In Dubai? Here's The Truth - Watch Video