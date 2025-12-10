'Extremely Disappointed': Neelam Kothari SLAMS Etihad Airways For No Crew Support After She Fainted On Toronto-Mumbai Flight

Actress Neelam Kothari, who made her acting comeback with the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, recently lashed out at Etihad Airways after a disappointing experience on her Toronto–Mumbai flight. She revealed that the flight was delayed by over nine hours and added that despite falling sick and fainting onboard, not a single member of the in-flight crew checked on her.

Neelam Kothari Shares Harrowing Flight Experience With Etihad Airways

Taking to her X handle (formerly Twitter), Neelam wrote, "Dear @etihad, I am extremely disappointed with the treatment I received on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Not only was my flight delayed by over 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal. Despite a fellow passenger helping me back to my seat, I received no follow-up care or even a single check-in from your crew."

She added, "I’ve tried contacting your customer service with no response. This level of neglect is unacceptable. Please address this matter urgently."

The airline responded to her post on X, saying, "Hi Neelam. Sorry to hear about that! Please get in touch with us via DM to look into this for you and assist accordingly. Thanks! Rose."

Neelam also responded to a social media user, who wrote, "Seems like a you problem. But let me try to get something out of it." To this, the actress said, "You wouldn’t be so flippant had it happened to you my friend, or one of your loved ones!"

Neelam Kothari Work Front

Neelam, who was a prominent star of the '80s and '90s, made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which was released on Netflix.