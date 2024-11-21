'I Am Very Possessive': Neelam Kothari Recalls 'Rip-Roaring Fight' With Ektaa Kapoor Over Husband Samir Soni's Intimate Scenes

Actress Neelam Kothari, who is married to actor Samir Soni, recently recalled an incident when she had a massive fight with producer Ektaa Kapoor for making her husband perform intimate scenes in a show. Neelam shared that she did not speak to Ektaa for several months, however, she later learnt her lesson and made peace with it.

Neelam told Zoom that she is very "possessive" about her husbamd. Recalling the incident, she shared, "I got to know that he (Samir) had some intimate scenes, which is fine. I didn’t know to what extent those scenes were and Ektaa happened to be the producer of that show. So I didn’t speak to Ektaa for almost 3-4 months because we had this rip-roaring fight."

She went on to reveal that when she questioned Ektaa about the intimate scenes, the producer responded that Samir had read the script and was aware of what he was doing.

Neelam mentioned that she has now come to terms with the fact that Samir will be expected to do certain scenes if the script requires. "It’s over now. I have also learnt my lesson that it is his profession. Now, I am okay with it. After many fights, and that to fighting with my best friend and my husband at the same time. I have learnt my lesson, zip it," she quipped.

In an earlier interview, Samir had revealed how he had spoken to Neelam about doing an intimate scene on screen, and how the actress' friend had "instigated" her.

Neelam got married to Samir Soni in 2011 after a brief relationship, and in 2013, they adopted a daughter, named Ahana. THe actress was earlier married to businessman Rishi Sethia, but their marriage ended on a rather ugly note.

On the work front, Neelam was last seen in the show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood wives, alongside her best friends Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey. In 2023, she shared the screen with Samir Soni in Made In Heaven 2.