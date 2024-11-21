 'I Am Very Possessive': Neelam Kothari Recalls 'Rip-Roaring Fight' With Ektaa Kapoor Over Husband Samir Soni's Intimate Scenes
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Am Very Possessive': Neelam Kothari Recalls 'Rip-Roaring Fight' With Ektaa Kapoor Over Husband Samir Soni's Intimate Scenes

'I Am Very Possessive': Neelam Kothari Recalls 'Rip-Roaring Fight' With Ektaa Kapoor Over Husband Samir Soni's Intimate Scenes

Actress Neelam Kothari, who is married to actor Samir Soni, recalled an incident when she had a massive fight with producer Ektaa Kapoor for making her husband perform intimate scenes in a show. "I didn’t speak to Ektaa for almost 3-4 months because we had this rip-roaring fight," she said. She added that is a very "possessive" wife.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image

Actress Neelam Kothari, who is married to actor Samir Soni, recently recalled an incident when she had a massive fight with producer Ektaa Kapoor for making her husband perform intimate scenes in a show. Neelam shared that she did not speak to Ektaa for several months, however, she later learnt her lesson and made peace with it.

Neelam told Zoom that she is very "possessive" about her husbamd. Recalling the incident, she shared, "I got to know that he (Samir) had some intimate scenes, which is fine. I didn’t know to what extent those scenes were and Ektaa happened to be the producer of that show. So I didn’t speak to Ektaa for almost 3-4 months because we had this rip-roaring fight."

She went on to reveal that when she questioned Ektaa about the intimate scenes, the producer responded that Samir had read the script and was aware of what he was doing.

Read Also
Neelam Kothari Breaks Down As She Recalls Divorce From Rishi Sethia: 'Was Told To Wear Indian...
article-image

Neelam mentioned that she has now come to terms with the fact that Samir will be expected to do certain scenes if the script requires. "It’s over now. I have also learnt my lesson that it is his profession. Now, I am okay with it. After many fights, and that to fighting with my best friend and my husband at the same time. I have learnt my lesson, zip it," she quipped.

FPJ Shorts
Tourism Australia Launches Advertising Campaign Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Tourism Australia Launches Advertising Campaign Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
What Is Demisexuality? 'I'm A Celebrity' Fame Tulisa Contostavlos Opens Up About Her Sexual Identity
What Is Demisexuality? 'I'm A Celebrity' Fame Tulisa Contostavlos Opens Up About Her Sexual Identity
AUS vs IND 1st Test Weather Update: Rain Threatens To Play Spoilsport In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opening Match At Perth
AUS vs IND 1st Test Weather Update: Rain Threatens To Play Spoilsport In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opening Match At Perth
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Dismisses Exit Polls As 'Fraud,' Insists MVA Will Secure 160 Seats
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Dismisses Exit Polls As 'Fraud,' Insists MVA Will Secure 160 Seats

In an earlier interview, Samir had revealed how he had spoken to Neelam about doing an intimate scene on screen, and how the actress' friend had "instigated" her.

Neelam got married to Samir Soni in 2011 after a brief relationship, and in 2013, they adopted a daughter, named Ahana. THe actress was earlier married to businessman Rishi Sethia, but their marriage ended on a rather ugly note.

Read Also
Jackie Shroff & Neelam Kothari Reunite After 30 Years, Surprise Fans With Their Chemistry In...
article-image

On the work front, Neelam was last seen in the show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood wives, alongside her best friends Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey. In 2023, she shared the screen with Samir Soni in Made In Heaven 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh FALLS On Stage During Energetic Performance At Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Diljit Dosanjh FALLS On Stage During Energetic Performance At Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Chinmayi Sripaada Criticises Absence Of Sai Pallavi From Amaran & Rowdy Baby Posters, Gets TROLLED...

Chinmayi Sripaada Criticises Absence Of Sai Pallavi From Amaran & Rowdy Baby Posters, Gets TROLLED...

'I Am Very Possessive': Neelam Kothari Recalls 'Rip-Roaring Fight' With Ektaa Kapoor Over Husband...

'I Am Very Possessive': Neelam Kothari Recalls 'Rip-Roaring Fight' With Ektaa Kapoor Over Husband...

Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Dies At 60 Due To Lung Illness

Malayalam Actor Meghanathan Dies At 60 Due To Lung Illness

'Didn't Realise It's National Cyber Debate': Swara Bhasker SLAMS Haters For Trolling Her Viral No...

'Didn't Realise It's National Cyber Debate': Swara Bhasker SLAMS Haters For Trolling Her Viral No...