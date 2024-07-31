Jackie Shroff & Neelam Kothari Reunite After 30 Years, Surprise Fans With Their Chemistry In Talwiinder's Music Video

Actors Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari Soni surprised the audience with their chemistry in singer Talwiinder's music video titled Tu. Produced by T-Series, the song is an emotional journey capturing the essence of timeless love. While Talwiinder has written and sung the song, the music is composed by Sanjoy.

The song opens with Jackie and Neelam enjoying a bike ride. They can't take their eyes off each other as they flaunt their timeless charm.

Well, this is not the first time that the duo has collaborated for a project. They have shared screen space in films like Doodh Ka Karz, Hum Bhi Insaan Hain, Laat Saab, and Antim Nyay. Their onscreen chemistry was always much loved by the audience.

On reuniting with Neelam, Jackie said, "It has been an absolute joy. There's something special about working with someone you share such a rich history with. The song Tu by Talwiinder is soulful, and I believe it will touch the hearts of many. The magic we created together is bound to resonate deeply with the audience, and I'm excited to see how it will be received."

Reflecting on their collaboration with a sense of nostalgia, Neelam stated, "Being back on screen with Jackie has been an incredible experience. It's amazing how working with someone you've shared so many moments with can reignite old memories. This song by Talwiinder is special--it has a depth and emotion that I believe will connect profoundly with listeners."

Meanwhile, Jackie is gearing up for the release of his next film Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film will feature Jackie as the antagonist. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Neelam will be seen in the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The upcoming season is titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives.