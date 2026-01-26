 Mumbai Police Use AI To Crack Lokhandwala Shooting Case, Arrest Actor Kamaal R Khan
Mumbai Police used AI to reconstruct a Lokhandwala shooting incident, leading to the arrest of actor Kamaal R Khan. With no witnesses or CCTV, AI models mapped bullet trajectories from Khan’s licensed pistol to nearby flats with bullet marks. Khan claimed the shot was accidental while checking his weapon. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Mumbai Police Use AI To Crack Lokhandwala Shooting Case, Arrest Actor Kamaal R Khan

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have used artificial intelligence to reconstruct a shooting incident in Lokhandwala, leading to the arrest of actor Kamaal R Khan on Saturday.

About The Case

The case, which had left investigators initially puzzled due to a lack of witnesses or CCTV evidence, was ultimately unravelled through interactive AI-generated models that mapped the exact trajectory of two projectiles fired from Khan’s licensed pistol.

The incident came to light when residents of Nalanda Society in Lokhandwala found bullet marks inside two separate flats, one belonging to writer Neeraj Mishra and the other to model Prateek Baid. No one was injured, but the mystery was immediate: the security guard heard no shots, and CCTV showed no unauthorised entry.

article-image

“We had the impact points, but no origin,” explained an officer from Oshiwara Police Station. “That’s when we decided to go digital.” “The AI features with GPS location and sound tracking helped us establish the firing range between Khan’s bungalow and Nalanda building,” the police officer said. “The virtual report matched the ballistic analysis, confirming the bullets were fired from his weapon.”

The model visually demonstrated how the rounds travelled from Khan’s property, across a stretch of mangroves, and struck the fourthand second-floor apartments. Khan, during interrogation, claimed the firing was accidental. He stated he was checking his German-made 7.65 mm Mauser, which he said had jammed, when it went off toward the mangroves. The actor remains in police custody until Tuesday as investigations continue.

