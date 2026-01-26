 Republic Day 2026: Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly, Ronit Roy, Mrunal Thakur & Others Pay Tribute To Brave Sons Of Our Nation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRepublic Day 2026: Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly, Ronit Roy, Mrunal Thakur & Others Pay Tribute To Brave Sons Of Our Nation

Republic Day 2026: Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly, Ronit Roy, Mrunal Thakur & Others Pay Tribute To Brave Sons Of Our Nation

Hindi TV actors, including Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly, Ronit Roy, and Mrunal Thakur, shared heartfelt wishes for Republic Day with their fans. Through social media posts and stories, they paid tribute to the brave sons of the nation and celebrated India's freedom and bravery.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 01:58 PM IST
article-image

It’s Republic Day today, the 77th Republic Day of India, and the spirit of patriotism is visible across the nation. Hindi TV actors are joining in the celebrations, sharing heartfelt wishes and messages with their fans. From special posts on social media to festive glimpses from their shows, they are marking the day with pride and joy.

Hindi TV Actors Wishing Happy Republic Day

Smriti Irani

Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi 2 actress Smriti Irani uploaded the video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting National War Memorial, paying his tribute to the martyrs of the nation. Wishing a Happy Republic Day to her fans, Smriti captioned her post, "Grateful nation salutes the bravery of brave fighters!"

FPJ Shorts
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Slams AIMIM Over 'Green Mumbra' Remark, Questions National Contribution | Video
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Slams AIMIM Over 'Green Mumbra' Remark, Questions National Contribution | Video
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: DRI Busts Mobile Mephedrone Lab Camouflaged As Poultry Farm; Drugs Worth ₹55 Crore Seized
Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: DRI Busts Mobile Mephedrone Lab Camouflaged As Poultry Farm; Drugs Worth ₹55 Crore Seized

Kanwar Dhillon

Udne Ki Aasha actor Kanwar Dhillon took to his Instagram story to wish his fans a Happy Republic Day that said, "This Republic Day, let's celebrate India's freedom, bravery, and democracy."

Ronit Roy

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Ronit Roy wrote "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as he wished his fans a Happy Republic Day on January 26, 2026.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly uploaded a black image on his Instagram story. She wrote, "Gratitude to these brave sons of our motherland."

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur |

Mrunal Thakur took to Instagram to upload a reel on Instagram that showed a girl running in the open field. The reel said in the caption, "Her kind of freedom." She reacted with a red heart while sharing the reel on her story.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi uploaded a picture of her hosting the India's National flag with caption, "Happy 77th Republic Day to every proud Indian. Let the tricolour remind us of sacrifice, hope and courage."

Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon is currently on a trip. Talking out some time from his trip, Kushal uploaded a photo with Indian's flag in his hand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
Talwiinder, Hanumankind Surprise Fans At Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai; Day 2 Ends With Linkin Park's...
Talwiinder, Hanumankind Surprise Fans At Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai; Day 2 Ends With Linkin Park's...
Republic Day 2026: Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly, Ronit Roy, Mrunal Thakur & Others Pay Tribute To...
Republic Day 2026: Smriti Irani, Rupali Ganguly, Ronit Roy, Mrunal Thakur & Others Pay Tribute To...
Republic Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol And Other Bollywood Celebrities Extend...
Republic Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol And Other Bollywood Celebrities Extend...
Mumbai Police Use AI To Crack Lokhandwala Shooting Case, Arrest Actor Kamaal R Khan
Mumbai Police Use AI To Crack Lokhandwala Shooting Case, Arrest Actor Kamaal R Khan