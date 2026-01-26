 Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
On Monday, we got the sad news that Marathi influencer Prathamesh Kadam has passed away. The news of his demise has shocked his fans. Read on to know more...

Monday, January 26, 2026
article-image
Prathamesh Kadam | Instagram

Marathi influencer Prathamesh Kadam, who was known for his dance reels and comedy reels that he made with his mother, has passed away. Popular content creator Tanmay Chandramohan Patekar took to Instagram to inform everyone about Prathamesh's demise.

Tanmay shared multiple pictures with the late influencer and wrote, "तू सदैव आठवणीत राहशील 🫶🏼 प्रथमेश, देवाघरी स्वतःची काळजी घे रे !🥹 खूप आठवण येईल तुझी Miss You Bhai (You will always be remembered 🫶🏼 Prathamesh, take care of yourself!🥹 I will miss you a lot Miss You Bhai (sic)." In the comments, he also shared details about Prathamesh's funeral.

article-image

Fans Mourn Prathamesh Kadam's Death

Fans are shocked to know about Prathamesh's death. Shaky Shaky song singer, Sanju Rathod, commented, "भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली 🙏 हे अस कस (Heartfelt tribute 🙏 How did this happen?)."

While the reason behind Prathamesh's death is not yet known, a netizen commented, "Cancer zala hota tyla (He had cancer)." Fans have started commenting 'RIP' on Prathamesh's videos, and they are very sad to hear about the news of his demise. Check out the comments below...

article-image

Who Was Prathamesh Kadam?

Prathamesh was a social media influencer and content creator. On Instagram, he had 186K followers, and on YouTube, he had 16.7K subscribers.

In November last year, he had shared some funny reels while he was admitted to the hospital. Watch the reels below...

In 2024, he had shared the stage with Shraddha Kapoor at a Meta event. Prathamesh had shared the video of the same and captioned it as, "Finally dreams comes true❤️😭 Shrdha you are so humble and pure 😇🥹 @shraddhakapoor (sic)."

Last year on his birthday in September, Prathamesh shared a heartfelt post his fans. He wrote, "Yes its my birthday 🎂 😍 chalo fatafat wish karo bhar bhar ke 😅❤️ Thankyou guys for your love 💕 (your old Prathamesh is coming back soon) (sic)."

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.

