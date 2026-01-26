Republic Day 2026: 'Do Not Forget You Are Half Indian'; Celina Jaitly Pens An Emotional Letter For Her Sons

Celina Jaitly | Instagram

Actress Celina Jaitly is heading for a divorce from her husband, Peter Haag. The couple has three songs, Winston, Viraaj, and Arthur, and currently they are in Austria with their father. While her divorce case is going on, Celina claimed that despite a joint custody arrangement, she has been denied contact with her kids. Meanwhile, on Monday, the actress penned an emotional letter for kids, recollecting how they used to spend the day by watching the Republic Day parade.

She shared a picture with her songs and wrote, "#republicday Letter to my sons: My dearest Winston Viraaj Arthur. Mummy is writing to you 3 here since I cannot reach you. My heart is very heavy today as we can’t watch the Republic Day parade together every 26th Jan. I cannot be there to sing the National Anthem for you. To tell you to salute & cheer when your Nana’s Kumaon Regiment, Dumpy Mama’s Para SF, Or great grand Nana’s Rajrif contingent marches by. Hope you remember how mummy cried every time Nana’s regt. marched by (sic)."

Celina further wrote that she hopes her kids are allowed to watch the Republic Day parade and that she also hopes that they would be allowed to stay true to their Indian roots and not be forced to erase their Indian identity.

Celina Jaitly On Indo-European Relationship

The actress in her letter also mentioned that European Council President, Antonio Costa, and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen were the Chief Guests at the Republic Day Parade. She further wrote, "It goes to show how wonderful Indo-European relations are. So do not fall for any other regressive narratives."

Celina Jaitly Tells Her Kids Not To Forget That They Are Half Indian

The No Entry actress wrote, "My loves ..do not forget you are half Indian. You belong to a lineage of great honourable men & women. The blood of the man eating tigers of Kumaon & the veer Rajputana Rifles Flows in you. You are also OCI Overseas Citizens of India. Your roots are of great valour Vedic culture, timeless traditions & an advanced ancient heritage. Remember, Constitution of India came into force on 26 Jan 1950 & is the result of a long freedom struggle & bloody sacrifice of countless men & women who gave their lives so that future generations could live with dignity, identity & rights (sic)."

"As Nana always said: yaad rahey Naam Namak aur Nishaan. Cannot believe I haven’t heard your voices for ages. I would have made samosas today but I guess that now lies in a happy future with Maa Kali’s blessing. I hope my letter reaches you (sic)," she concluded.

Celina got married to Peter in 2011. It was in November 2025, she announced that she is heading for a divorce, and also filed a domestic violence case against her husband.