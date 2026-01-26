'Gomzy Is Back': Fans Go Crazy As Tulsi & Mihir's Face-Off With Son Gautam Virani Nears In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Gomzy Is Back |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has taken the story in exciting new directions, and viewers seem to be loving it. Gautam Virani, aka Gomzy, played by Sumeet Sachdev, has made a much-awaited return to the show. Upon his return, Tulsi recalls his journey from birth to adulthood and reflects on the often bitter relationship he has shared with her. Gomzy is then shown fighting the divorce case against his sister Pari, while siding in favor of Ranvijay.

Reacting to Gomzy's return and eagerly waiting for Tuhir (Tulsi + Mihir) and Gomzy's face-off, a user tweeted, "THE FLASHBACKS OF THIS SHOW ARE SO. Gomzy stunned everyone - their faces." Another reacted, "Finally Gomzy is back and Viranis are stunned to see him return as Ranvijay’s lawyer. Not sure what grudge he’s holding, especially against Tulsi,but his questions to Pari hints at old anger over Tuhir adopting kids…The real face-off awaits."

Several users called the recently released episode to be engaging. Many viewers are eagerly waiting for Tulsi-Mihir and Gomzy's face-off in the upcoming days. It is further expected that Gomzy's return in the show will increase the TRP of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Actor Sumeet Sachdev, who plays Gomzy, revealed in an interview with Zoom that he was approached three times for the show. Explaining why he declined the offer earlier, Sumeet said that it didn’t work out the first two times due to "whatever reason, or maybe a lack of clarity in the track."

He added that even this time, managing his availability was challenging as he was busy with Jhanak. However, he agreed to return after the makers narrated the storyline, which he found appealing. Calling his comeback track “brilliant,” Sumeet also praised producer Ekta Kapoor for it.