 'Gomzy Is Back': Fans Go Crazy As Tulsi & Mihir's Face-Off With Son Gautam Virani Nears In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Gomzy Is Back': Fans Go Crazy As Tulsi & Mihir's Face-Off With Son Gautam Virani Nears In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

'Gomzy Is Back': Fans Go Crazy As Tulsi & Mihir's Face-Off With Son Gautam Virani Nears In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Gautam Virani, aka Gomzy, has returned to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, sparking excitement among fans. Viewers are now eagerly awaiting the emotional and dramatic face-off between Tulsi, Mihir, and their son as the story takes an intense turn.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Gomzy Is Back |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has taken the story in exciting new directions, and viewers seem to be loving it. Gautam Virani, aka Gomzy, played by Sumeet Sachdev, has made a much-awaited return to the show. Upon his return, Tulsi recalls his journey from birth to adulthood and reflects on the often bitter relationship he has shared with her. Gomzy is then shown fighting the divorce case against his sister Pari, while siding in favor of Ranvijay.

Reacting to Gomzy's return and eagerly waiting for Tuhir (Tulsi + Mihir) and Gomzy's face-off, a user tweeted, "THE FLASHBACKS OF THIS SHOW ARE SO. Gomzy stunned everyone - their faces." Another reacted, "Finally Gomzy is back and Viranis are stunned to see him return as Ranvijay’s lawyer. Not sure what grudge he’s holding, especially against Tulsi,but his questions to Pari hints at old anger over Tuhir adopting kids…The real face-off awaits."

Several users called the recently released episode to be engaging. Many viewers are eagerly waiting for Tulsi-Mihir and Gomzy's face-off in the upcoming days. It is further expected that Gomzy's return in the show will increase the TRP of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

DYK Sumeet Sachdev Was Called Thrice To Return For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

FPJ Shorts
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In J&K's Samba
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In J&K's Samba
Over 30 Million Accounts Affected By Coupang's Data Leak
Over 30 Million Accounts Affected By Coupang's Data Leak
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong Warns Against Complacency Despite Record Profits
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong Warns Against Complacency Despite Record Profits
India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar In Doubt, Riyan Parag In Contention As Bishnoi Makes Claim With IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I Show
India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar In Doubt, Riyan Parag In Contention As Bishnoi Makes Claim With IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I Show

Actor Sumeet Sachdev, who plays Gomzy, revealed in an interview with Zoom that he was approached three times for the show. Explaining why he declined the offer earlier, Sumeet said that it didn’t work out the first two times due to "whatever reason, or maybe a lack of clarity in the track."

He added that even this time, managing his availability was challenging as he was busy with Jhanak. However, he agreed to return after the makers narrated the storyline, which he found appealing. Calling his comeback track “brilliant,” Sumeet also praised producer Ekta Kapoor for it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Orry Takes DIG At Sara Ali Khan's Career While Posing From Lollapalooza India 2026 After She...
Orry Takes DIG At Sara Ali Khan's Career While Posing From Lollapalooza India 2026 After She...
'Gomzy Is Back': Fans Go Crazy As Tulsi & Mihir's Face-Off With Son Gautam Virani Nears In Kyunki...
'Gomzy Is Back': Fans Go Crazy As Tulsi & Mihir's Face-Off With Son Gautam Virani Nears In Kyunki...
Republic Day 2026: 'Do Not Forget You Are Half Indian'; Celina Jaitly Pens An Emotional Letter For...
Republic Day 2026: 'Do Not Forget You Are Half Indian'; Celina Jaitly Pens An Emotional Letter For...
Varun Dhawan’s Pull Ups On Mumbai Metro Go Viral, MMMOCL Issues Warning; Watch
Varun Dhawan’s Pull Ups On Mumbai Metro Go Viral, MMMOCL Issues Warning; Watch
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked