Varun Dhawan’s Pull Ups On Mumbai Metro Go Viral, MMMOCL Issues Warning; Watch

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently enjoying strong audience response for his latest release Border 2, landed in a social media debate after videos showed him performing pull ups inside a Mumbai Metro coach. The incident took place on Saturday when the actor chose the metro to travel for a surprise theatre visit, hoping to avoid heavy traffic in the city.

Varun shared an Instagram story from inside the metro, asking fans to guess which theatre he was headed to. Shortly after, videos emerged on social media showing the actor hanging from the overhead metal rod and doing pull ups as fellow commuters stood nearby.

MMMOCL Issues Public Safety Message

The Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited MMMOCL later shared the video on X, along with a sharp safety message. The caption read, “This video should have come with a disclaimer like the ones in your action movies, Varun Dhawan, Do Not Try This On Maha Mumbai Metro.”

The post stressed that the overhead rods and grab handles inside metro coaches are installed strictly for passenger safety. They are meant to help commuters maintain balance during sudden movement and braking, not for physical stunts or exercise.

Rules Apply To Everyone

MMMOCL further highlighted that acts which cause nuisance or pose a safety risk fall under provisions of The Metro Railways Operations and Maintenance Act, 2002. Such behaviour can attract penalties and, depending on the seriousness of the offence, even imprisonment. Officials emphasised that the rules apply uniformly to all passengers, regardless of status or popularity.

Many commuters also noted that such actions could encourage imitation, potentially leading to injuries or disruption inside crowded coaches.

Spotlight Returns To Responsible Conduct

While Varun Dhawan continues to promote Border 2 through theatre visits and audience interactions, the metro episode has once again brought attention to commuter etiquette and safety norms. Authorities reiterated that public transport systems function smoothly only when passengers follow rules designed to protect everyone on board.

