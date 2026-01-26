Indore Special: 'Kahan Tak... Lahore Tak!' Youths, Families Celebrate Republic Day With Sunny Deol's Power-Packed Border-2

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For us Indians, January 26 is extra special! It is a day to remember the brave souls who were martyred protecting our motherland. It is a day to express gratitue to the armed forces guarding our borders from the enemies. Republic Day is an emotion for us!

Though not everyone can serve on the borders but we all contribute in our own little ways to show respect to the martyrs and the nation. Many Indoreans, especially the students and youths, have made it a point to watch Border 2 on the occasion.

The movie is centred around the 1971 India-Pakistan war and excellently shows the unwavering spirit of our brave soldiers of Indian Army, Air Force & Navy.

'Will watch it with my family!'

Rudraksh Vohra, a BBA student at Prestige Institute of Management and Research shared his view, “I watched the movie and felt inspired to serve my nation. This Republic Day, I’m going to watch the parade with my family, and my sister and I will also go to watch Border 2.” His excitement reflects how a simple movie can motivate and inspire the youngsters to do something for the nation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Houseful for Border-2!

The movie is striking an emotional chord within teenagers and youths , college students and and people from across the spectrum. The staff at PVR theaters and INOX theaters witnessed large energetic crowds eager to watch Border 2. Pre-bookings made for the movie on the occasion of republic day are also immense, reflecting how deeply the audience are resonating with the movie.

Border 2 has garnered a strong response in the weekend leading to Republic Day, as collections soared to Rs 167 crore (India) within just 3 days.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A 'Must-Watch' for youngsters!

Chash Panchal, a student of DAVV School of Journalism and Mass Communication, connects the film with her community traditions, “My family usually organises an event in our community garden where we sing the national anthem and hoist the flag. I plan to watch Border 2 on Republic Day because of its strong essence of our defense forces.” For her, the film is necessary for youngsters to watch due to its strong patriotic message.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Uddhav Rathore of DAVV School of Journalism and Mass Communication, a 3rd year student, watched the film right after it was released. He shared, “I’m a very patriotic person, and inclined towards this genre of movies. I tend to watch movies with patriotic themes as soon as they release, so I watched Border 2 on the 23rd itself. For a moment, I was lost in deep thought, feeling proud of the soldiers of our country. I will celebrate Republic Day with my family and elders by hoisting our flag.”

Through powerful storytelling and narrative, Border 2 is turning the cinema houses into a patriots haven reflecting pride, and renewed respect for the nation’s heroes and martyrs.

(With Inputs from Kaustubhi Shukul)