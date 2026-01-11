Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away At 43; Know Reason Behind His Sudden Death; Doctors Reveal What Made Singer Unresponsive |

Prashant Tamang, winner of Indian Idol Season 3 and a beloved singer-actor, passed away suddenly on January 11, 2026, at the age of 43. The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves across India, Nepal, and the global Gorkha community, with fans and celebrities mourning the loss of a voice that inspired millions.

According to reports, Prashant Tamang was taken to a private hospital in Dwarka, New Delhi, around 9:00 am, where doctors declared him dead. Hospital sources have indicated that preliminary inputs point towards a sudden cardiac event after which he was unresponsive at home. However, medical professionals have clarified that the exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed, and further details are awaited following formal medical procedures.

Doctors also stated that there were no known major health complications reported before the incident, making his sudden passing all the more shocking. In the absence of an official medical bulletin, speculation has been rife on social media, prompting close associates to urge restraint and responsibility.

So far, Prashant Tamang’s family has not released an official statement. Friends and well-wishers have requested privacy for the family as they come to terms with the loss, while appealing to the public and media to avoid spreading unverified information.

Born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Prashant Tamang was not just a singer but also a former Kolkata Police constable. Before rising to national fame, he was part of the police orchestra, balancing duty with his passion for music.

His life changed dramatically after he won Indian Idol in 2007, becoming a symbol of hope and aspiration for people from India’s hills and the Northeast. His journey from a police uniform to a national stage remains one of the most inspiring stories in Indian reality television history.