 Republic Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol And Other Bollywood Celebrities Extend Heartfelt Wishes
Many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and others took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes on the 77th Republic Day. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Akshay Kumar / Alia Bhatt | Instagram

It is the 77th Republic Day today (January 26, 2026), and many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and others took to social media to extend their heartfelt wishes. Akshay tweeted, "गर्व से कहो, हम भारतीय हैं! Happy Republic Day. जय हिंद! जय भारत! (sic)."

article-image

Alia on her Instagram story shared the picture of a flag made by her daughter Raha and wrote, "Happy Republic Day (sic)." Check out her post below...

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! Happy Republic day to all. जय हिन्द! जय भारत! भारत माता की जय! वंदे मातरम्! (sic)."

Actress Adah Sharma shared a funny video performing on the song Mera Joota Hai Japani, and tweeted, "Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani Happy Republic Day! (sic). Watch the video below...

Sunny Deol shared a promo of Border 2 and wished fans Happy Republic Day. He tweeted, "Apni aan, maan, aur shaan se upar Hindustan ko rakhte hain ye mitti ke bete! 🫡🇮🇳 Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of greeting his fans on Sunday, and tweeted, "गणतंत्र दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ (sic)." Watch the video below...

Suniel Shetty shared a video with Border 2 song Hindustan Meri Jaan in the background, and wrote, "Freedom gave us a voice. The Republic gave us responsibility. May we always honour it. For the tricolour. For the nation. Always Jai Hind. Jai Bharat (sic)."

Anil Kapoor tweeted a picture from his movie Fighter, and wrote, "Happy Republic Day Jai Hind (sic)."

Check out the posts of the other celebrities below...

We at The Free Press Journal also wish all our viewers a very Happy Republic Day.

