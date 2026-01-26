'Kacha Badam' Fame Anjali Arora's Boyfriend Akash Sansanwal Arrested By Meerut Police Over Fake MP Sticker On Scorpio; Here's What Happened

Akash Sansanwal |

Remember Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora? Her boyfriend, Akash Sansanwal, has been arrested by the Meerut police in Uttar Pradesh. He was reportedly detained for placing a fake Indian Parliament ex-MP sticker on his Scorpio car. After being stopped by the police at a toll plaza, he was arrested and taken to the police station.

Why Was Anjali Arora's Boyfriend Akash Sansanwal Arrested?

Akash was arrested at the Kashi Toll Plaza on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. His Scorpio was found with a fake ex-MP sticker. According to Khabargaon, when Akash was taken into custody, Anjali reportedly called several political leaders in Delhi to seek help for his release. His Scorpio has been seized by the police, and he is scheduled to be produced in court on Monday.

Akash, boyfriend of “Kacha Badam” fame Anjali Arora, has been arrested at the Partapur Kashi Toll Plaza in Meerut. Akash had placed a fake ‘Indian Parliament – Ex-MP’ sticker on a Scorpio with a Delhi registration number.#Akash #UPPolice #AnjaliArora pic.twitter.com/MiEqwvAVQO — iMayankofficial 🇮🇳 (@imayankindian) January 25, 2026

Reports suggest that, in addition to Akash, four more people were arrested in the same case. Soumya Asthana, CO of Brahmapuri, and Ayush Vikram Singh, SP City, along with a police team, were present at Kashi Toll on Sunday. When vehicles with MP stickers were asked to stop, the drivers reportedly attempted to flee and break the barrier. However, the police successfully intercepted two Scorpios and two Thars, according to Hindustan.

Who Is Akash Sansanwal?

Akash Sansanwal is digital content creator by profession. His official Instagram handle is @akash.sansanwal and has a whopping 79.2K followers. He is often seen cherishing his love for Anjali on social media.

Besides being a content creator, Akash is also seen involved in politics. He handles a BJP page named akashsansanwalbjp. He claims to be the Vice President of the BJP OBC Morcha, Mehrauli, Delhi.

Cherishing his relationship with girlfriend Anjali, Akash wrote at the turn of 2025–2026, "2025 ke har pal mein tum meri sabse khoobsurat wajah rahi, aur 2026 ke har sapne mein bhi main sirf tumhe hi dekhna chahta hoon. Tum sirf meri girlfriend nahi ho, tum meri sukoon, meri aadat, aur meri sabse pyaari kahani ho (sic)."