VIDEO: Actor Kamaal R Khan's Face Fully Covered With Black Cloth As Mumbai Cops Escort Him Out Of Court

Kamaal R Khan Arrested: Actor Seen Escorted Out Of Mumbai Court By Cops, Face Fully Covered With Black Cloth

Mumbai: Actor and filmmaker Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was remanded to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra court on Saturday in connection with the Oshiwara firing case. The court proceedings drew widespread attention after a video of KRK being escorted out of the court premises by Mumbai Police went viral on social media.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: In the Oshiwara firing case, actor Kamal Khan has been remanded to police custody until January 27 pic.twitter.com/vuVAsjKfsj — IANS (@ians_india) January 24, 2026

Video Shows Actor's Face Covered As Cops Take Him

In the video, KRK is seen walking out of the court surrounded by police personnel, with his face completely covered using a black cloth. Two policemen are seen holding him by the arms as he is led away, while several onlookers and members of the media are present outside the court. The visuals have since circulated widely online.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Actor-producer Kamaal R Khan being brought out of Oshiwara Police Station. He will be produced before the Court.



He was arrested after questioning in connection with an incident of firing in Oshiwara area of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/vNFJUIVXZN — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2026

The court granted police custody to facilitate further investigation into the firing incident that occurred on January 18 at Nalanda Society in Andheri’s Oshiwara area. During the incident, two bullets were recovered from the residential building, one from the second floor and another from the fourth floor. Police have said that one of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while the other is occupied by a model. No injuries were reported.

Cops initially faced difficulty tracing the source of the firing as CCTV footage from the area did not offer clear leads. However, a forensic examination later indicated that the bullets may have been fired from a nearby bungalow belonging to KRK. Following this finding, teams from the Oshiwara police station and the crime branch questioned the actor yesterday.

KRK Admitted To Firing Rounds From His Gun

According to police, KRK admitted to firing the shots during questioning. He reportedly claimed that the gunshots were accidental and occurred while he was cleaning his licensed firearm. He further told the cops that he had fired the weapon to check it, assuming the bullets would land in a nearby mangrove area, but strong winds allegedly caused them to travel further and hit the residential building.

