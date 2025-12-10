'Meri Life Ko Kyu Barbaad Karna Chahte Hai Aap Log?': Dhurandhar Actor Akshaye Khanna On Why He Doesn't Want To Get Married - Watch Video

Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna has become the talk of the town because of his amazing performance in the film. Now, an old interview of the actor has gone viral on social media, in which he revealed why he doesn't want to get married.

While talking about marriage, in an interview with journalist Faridoon Shahryar for Bollywood Hungama, Akshaye had said, "I don't want that responsibility. I am happy alone, no responsibility. Nobody I have to take care of. Nobody I have to worry about. I only have to worry about myself."

"Fantastic life I have got. Brilliant! Why should I spoil that? Aage jaake if I feel that I want to get married, if I fall in love with someone, if I find the correct beautiful woman, then I can think about it," he added.

Akshaye, who was 36 years old during the interview, further said, "Meri life ko kyu barbaad karna chahte hai aap log? I have got such a fantastic life. I have got no responsibility. I am just living life for myself. Why should I change that?"

Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar

Akshaye's performance in Dhurandhar is being loved by one and all, and netizens are writing about him on social media. Even a song featuring him from the movie has gone viral.

Akshaye Khanna Movies

This year, Akshaye starred in two movies, Chhaava and Dhurandhar, and both have done well at the box office. In fact, Chhaava is the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

The actor also has some interesting films lined up like Mahakali (Telugu), Dhurandhar Part 2, and Drishyam 3. He will also be seen a web series titled Legacy.

Dhurandhar Box office Collection

Dhurandhar in five days has collected Rs. 152.75 crore. The film is on its way to become a hit at the box office.