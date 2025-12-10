 Did Akshaye Khanna Replicate Father Vinod Khanna's Dance Steps In Dhurandhar Song FA9LA?
An old video of Vinod Khanna has gone viral on social media, in which the veteran actor is seen doing the same dance step that Akshaye Khanna did in the Dhurandhar song FA9LA. Read on to know more...

Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town for many reasons, and one of the reasons is the song FA9LA by Flipperachi. The track features Akshaye Khanna, and the hook step of the song has grabbed everyone's attention. Now, an old video of Akshaye's father, Vinod Khanna, has gone viral on social media, in which the veteran actor is seen doing the same dance step.

Well, we really don't know whether the hook step of the song was inspired by Vinod Khanna or not, but the choreographer of the track, Vijay Ganguly, in an interview, revealed that it was done by Akshaye spontaneously.

While talking to Mid-day, he said, “The song is a celebration of Akshaye’s character being crowned as the Sher-E-Baloch. Originally, he was supposed to enter, walk through the dancers, and sit on the throne. Seeing the scene’s mood and the dancers’ performance, the fantastic actor that Akshaye is, he said he would dance a bit when he walks in. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the scene, took it from that point, and spontaneously performed.”

Maybe this was Akshaye's way of giving a small tribute to his father.

Akshaye Khanna's Performance Appreciated In Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars many actors like Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. While everyone is getting praises for their performance in the film, Akshaye has become the talk of the town as he is being appreciated a lot for his act in Dhurandhar.

Netizens are praising that without any PR or interviews, the actor has starred in two big hits this year (Chhaava and Dhurandhar), and has left a strong mark.

