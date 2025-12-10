'Koi Bouncer Nahi Hai': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Gets Angry At Paps, Asks Them To Respect Her Bodyguards- VIDEO

Tanya Mittal | Instagram

Tanya Mittal is making headlines after coming out of the Bigg Boss 19 house. In a recent viral video, Tanya got angry at the media as they referred to her bodyguards as "bouncer."

In the video by Bollywood Bubble, we can see Tanya getting out of her car while being followed by her bodyguards. In the video, one of the paps was heard saying, "bouncer side hat jao." Tanya was angered by this; she instantly replied to the paps saying, "Koi bhi aise nahi bolega, mere bhai jaise hain wo (No one will talk like that; he is like a brother to me) (sic)." She further added, "Naam hai unka, koi bouncer wagera nahi hain, bhot salon se mere sath hain (He has a name, he’s not a bouncer, he has been with me for many years)."

Tanya further claimed that her bodyguard's name is Kuldeep and that they should call him by that name.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya was seen visiting Siddhivinayak Ganpati Mandir. Uploading the video of meeting kids in the temple, she captioned it, "Kya mei sach mei Haar gayi ?? Ganpati Bappa Moreya 🙏🏻 (sic)."

This made fans comment in the comment section, "Only you are winner Tanya." Another wrote, "You are the real winner tanya boss."

In the Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale, host Salman Khan appreciated Tanya, saying, "Ye show aapke begair nahi ho sakta tha." He further claimed that Tanya contributed the most to the show. Posting a clip of her throwback journey, Tanya wrote, "Thank you for the endless love, the unwavering support, and for walking with her through every chapter of her story. You are her forever strength (sic)."