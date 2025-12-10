Rati Agnihotri Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of Veteran Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | December 10, 2025
Veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, known for films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Shaukeen, Coolie, and more, will turn 65 on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. On the occasion of her special day, here’s a look at some of her best films available on OTT platforms:
If you're looking to watch Rati Agnihotri's best films, Ek Duuje Ke Liye is the best to start with. In this film, the actress plays the role of an ordinary girl, Sapna, who falls in love with Vasu, played by Kamal Haasan, and dedicates her life to him. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video
Coolie is an action-comedy film in which Rati Agnihotri plays the role of a Christian girl, Julie D'Costa, who tries to kill Aslam Khan (Satyen Kappu). The film is available on ZEE5, Prime Video, and YouTube
Shaukeen is a comedy film in which Rati Agnihotri plays the role of Anita, the love interest of Ravi Anand (Mithun Chakraborty). The film is available on Prime Video
Pasand Apni Apni, released in 1983, features Rati Agnihotri in the role of Geeta, an almost-out-of-work actress. It is available on YouTube
Hukumat is an action film in which Rati Agnihotri plays the role of Kusum Singh, the wife of SP Arjun Singh (Dharmendra). The film is available on YouTube
Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye is a legal drama film in which Rati Agnihotri plays the role of Malti Agarwal, a young girl from a middle-class family. It is available on YouTube
Tawaif is another film by Rati Agnihotri that you should add to your watchlist. In the film, she plays the role of a Tawaif named Sultana. The film is available on YouTube
