Dia Mirza Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | December 09, 2025
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who primarily works in Hindi films, has tunred 44 on Tuesday, December 9, 2025. On the occasion of her special day, here’s a look at some of her best films and series available on OTT:
Dhak Dhak is a road adventure film where Dia Mirza plays Uzma, a biker who secretly learns how to be a skilled mechanic. The film is available on JioHotstar and Netflix
Bheed is a social drama film where Dia Mirza plays Geetanjali, a single mother from the privileged class of society. The film is available on Netflix
Kaafir is a thriller series based on the true story of Shehnaz Parveen, played by Dia Mirza. The series follows the journey of a Pakistani woman who accidentally crosses the Line of Control (LOC) and enters India. It is available on ZEE5
Salaam Mumbai is a romantic comedy film where Dia Mirza plays Karishma, the daughter of a businessman. The film is available on YouTube
Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story is a musical-romantic film where Dia Mirza plays the role of a dancer named Jiya. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video
Deewaanapan is a romantic action film where Dia Mirza plays Kiran Choudhary, who falls in love with Suraj Saxena, played by Arjun Rampal. The film is available for streaming on JioHotstar
Tehzeeb, released in 2003, features Dia Mirza as Nazneen Jamal, a mentally challenged woman. The film is available on YouTube
Thanks For Reading!