'Kisi Ko Bully Nahi Karna Chaiye...': Prayag More REACTS To Brother Pranit More Being Shamed For His Looks On Bigg Boss 19 – EXCLUSIVE

Stand-up comedian Pranit More emerged as the 2nd runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 19, while Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna won the season, taking home Rs 50 lakh and the trophy. During Pranit's time in the house, he was often shamed for his looks; at one point, Baseer Ali even mocked his appearance, calling him 'ugly.'

Prayag More Reacts To Pranit More Being Shamed For His Looks On Bigg Boss 19

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Prayag More reacted to his brother Pranit being shamed and said, "Looks pe kisi ko bully nahi karna chahiye. Jab main family week mein andar gaya tha, maine Pranit ko bola tha, 'Agar looks pe koi bol raha hai toh tujhe stand lena chahiye.' Mujhe lagta hai woh har baar leta hai, lekin agar koi peeth piche bol raha hai toh usko pata bhi nahi hoga. Jahan usse stand lena chahiye tha, usne liya. So, I agree ki looks par kisi ko kuch bolna nahi chahiye."

Check out the video:

Earlier, Pranit stated that when Shehbaz Badesha entered the house, the contestants were seen making most of the body-shaming comments. He said, "Shehbaz jab aaaya tha, tab bhi bodyshaming hoti thi. Tab bhi maine bola tha ye sahi cheez nahi hai mat kro. But, wahi hai tab Shehbaz ne bol diya tha ki mujhe chalega."

However, Pranit condemned this behaviour, stating that if someone says on national television that it is okay to joke about such matters, then everyone else will feel encouraged to continue doing so.

When asked how he managed to stay calm despite so many controversial body-shaming comments inside the house, Pranit said, "Jo cheez maine life me face kari hai, woh main sochta tha dusron ke sath nahi honi chahiye."

Meanwhile, Farhana Bhatt became the first runner-up, while before her, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik were evicted from Bigg Boss 19.