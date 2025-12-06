Bigg Boss 19 EXCLUSIVE: Malti Chahar Opens Up On Romance Rumour With Pranit More, 'Usne Meri Tareef Bhi Ki Thi'

Bigg Boss 19 | FPJ

Was there ever any romantic angle between Malti Chahar and Pranit More? This is the question fans have been asking ever since witnessing their chemistry in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

In a candid chat with Free Press Journal, Malti was asked if she felt there were any emotions involved between them. She replied, "Nahi, purely dosti (sic)." She added, "Uska blush wala (face) dekhne ke liye mai puchti thi, bata mai kaisi lag rahi hu."

Malti recalled that Pranit never commented on her looks until after the shayari segment, but she claimed that scene was cut from the show. She said, "Usne meri tareef bhi ki thi ki mai bhot achi lagti hu, aur wo kaat diya (He even praised me, saying I look very nice, but they cut it off)." She further clarified that while they shared playful banter, it didn’t imply any romantic involvement: "Mujhe acha lagta tha use baat kaarna to mai baat karti thi."

Recently, Malti Chahar went viral on social media after uploading her post-Bigg Boss "therapy" video. In the clip, she can be seen enjoying a Ferrari ride through the streets of Mumbai with her brother, Deepak Chahar, calling it her "real therapy." In a recent interview, Malti also mentioned that she needed a break to clear her mind and unwind after the intense experience inside the Bigg Boss house.

With Malti eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 house, the remaining contestants are - Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal. The Grand Finale is now set to premiere on December 7, 2025. Let us further wait for the release to know who will be winning the season's trophy.