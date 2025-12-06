'First Thing We Do After Eviction': Watch Bigg Boss 19's Malti Chahar Take Ferrari Ride On Mumbai Streets With Brother Deepak Chahar - VIDEO

Malti Chahar | Instagram

Buckle up! Malti Chahar trades the Bigg Boss 19 house drama for a Ferrari joyride. After her elimination, Malti stunned fans by uploading a video of herself taking laps in a Ferrari alongside her brother, calling it her ultimate post-show 'therapy.'

Malti Chahar uploaded a video of herself taking a ride in a Ferrari with her brother behind the wheel. She says in the video, "First thing we do after eviction from Bigg Boss house (sic)." Deepak Chahar then speeds along the Mumbai roads as Malti enjoys the ride and vibes to the moment.

Malti captioned the post, "Propaganda I keep falling for (sic)." To this, a user commented, "Post BB glow hitting harder than propaganda (sic). Another reacted, "All time biggboss 19 winner 🏆 Malti." Spotting what car Deepak was driving in the video, a user mentioned, "Ferrari 🔥."

Malti is the recent contestant who has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 house. This leaves Top 5 finalists of the show, who are- Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik and Pranit More.

After uploading the Ferrari video, Malti went Live on her Instagram saying, "I want to say thankyou so much for supporting me and for loving me." She further added, "Jo meri journay rahi hai, wo mujhe fulfilling lag rahi hai is waqt aap sab ke pyar ke wajah se." She further claimed in the video that she has forgiven Pranit and has already answered the media about what exactly happened between them. She added, "Mai gussa bhi nahi hun (sic)."

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is set to premiere on December 7, 2025. Let us further wait to see who will take away the season's trophy. Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.