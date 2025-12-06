 Anupamaa Written Update, December 6: Anupama Plans Fashion Show In Chawl, Unaware Of Looming Trouble
Anupamaa Written Update, December 6: Anupama Plans Fashion Show In Chawl, Unaware Of Looming Trouble

Anupama plans to organise a fashion show in Purvichaya Chawl, despite the event management team initially refusing. Meanwhile, Prem prepares for his first catering service, unaware that Parag and Gautam are the guests.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Anupamaa Written Update | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, December 6: Today's episode of Anupamaa begins with Anupama trying to convince the event management company to organise the event in Purvichaya Chawl after they announce its cancellation. However, the team refuses, claiming that neither celebrities nor Rajni Desai (Nagar Sevika) herself would come to the chawl for the event.

Since Rajni overhears the entire conversation, she confronts the event management team for calling the chawl a downgraded place, especially when they planned to showcase the stories of the same people in their event. She then announces that the event will take place in the chawl and instructs the team to proceed with the necessary arrangements.

After meeting Rajni for the first time, Rahi says, "Pata nahi ye Rajni ji ko mil ke aisi feeling kyu aa rahi hai (sic)." Anupama reassures her daughter and tells her not to worry, reminding her that Rajni is an old childhood friend.

On the other hand, Prem is seen preparing for his first catering service. Excited to serve guests, he remains unaware that Parag and Gautam are the guests.

As Pari and Ishani prepare for the upcoming fashion show, they once again get into a heated argument. Rahi tries to resolve their issues and explains that they need to move on with their lives. Meanwhile, the organiser attempts to sabotage Anupama's event by hiring two men.

Later in the promo, Anupama and her Dance Ranis grow suspicious of the two men sent by the event management company. The promo then shows Prem coming face-to-face with Parag. It ends with Anupama realising that something is wrong with the stage during the fashion show.

