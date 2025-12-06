YouTuber Sourav Joshi Marries Avantika Bhatt In Rishikesh, Shares FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding: 'Pavitra Bandhan Ganga Kinare...'

Popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi tied the knot with Avantika Bhatt in an intimate, dreamy ceremony in Rishikesh. Avantika, who hails from Uttarakhand and is the daughter of an astrologer, had her face revealed to Sourav's fans in mid-November 2025 when he posted photos with her on Instagram.

Sourav Joshi Shares Photos After Wedding With Avantika Bhatt

On Saturday, December 6, Sourav shared wedding pictures on his Instagram handle, writing, "पवित्र बंधन गंगा किनारे" (Pavitra Bandhan Ganga Kinare). According to several reports, Sourav and Avantika's fathers have been close friends for years. While Avantika is not a content creator herself, she enjoys a massive following of over 402K on her verified Instagram handle.

Check out the photos:

Sourav's wedding was also attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A viral photo showed him posing with the newlywed couple and their family at the wedding reception.

Before marrying Avantika, Sourav was previously linked to Priya Dhaba. Earlier, he had even shared a photo with her against a "Will you marry me?" backdrop that went viral on social media.

Several reports suggested they were dating before eventually breaking up.

A few months ago, Sourav received a threatening email from the Bhau Gang demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore and warning of severe consequences if he didn't comply. The alleged gang leader is believed to be a resident of Ratouli village in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

Following the threat, he filed a police complaint. However, this isn't the first time Joshi has been targeted. In November last year, he received a similar threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 2 crore via a letter.