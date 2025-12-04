 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends YouTuber Sourav Joshi’s Wedding Reception - VIDEO
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends YouTuber Sourav Joshi's Wedding Reception - VIDEO

A video has surfaced and gone viral, showing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posing with the newlywed couple and their family. Joshi introduced his fiancée to his viewers in mid-November.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends YouTuber Sourav Joshi’s Wedding Reception | X

Rishikesh: YouTuber Sourav Joshi got married to Avantika Bhatt in Rishikesh last week. The function took place at a private resort. The news came to light when a user on Reddit shared an image of the wedding ritual. Now, a video has surfaced and gone viral, showing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posing with the newlywed couple and their family at the wedding reception. He introduced his fiancée to his viewers in mid-November.

The popular Uttarakhand-based vlogger has now shared the first glimpse of his wedding festivities on YouTube.

Read Also
YouTuber Sourav Joshi Receives ₹5 Crore Extortion Call From 'Bhau Gang'; Here's What We Know About...
Taking to his official YouTube channel, Sourav Joshi Vlogs, on Thursday, 4 December, Joshi uploaded the first vlog from his Haldi ceremony, which took place in Rishikesh.

The vlog began with the YouTuber showing his outfit to his fans. Joshi wore a yellow bandhgala with matching trousers and a pink jacket. Meanwhile, his bride, Avantika Bhatt, wore a yellow-and-pink sequinned lehenga choli paired with a pink sheer dupatta for the ceremony.

Joshi has 37.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Before he began full-time vlogging, he managed an art channel known as Sourav Joshi Arts, where he uploaded sketch videos and tutorials.

