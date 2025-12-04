 J&K Govt Renames SRO-43 As Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme; 60 Appointment Letters Distributed In Kashmir
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K Govt Renames SRO-43 As Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme; 60 Appointment Letters Distributed In Kashmir

J&K Govt Renames SRO-43 As Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme; 60 Appointment Letters Distributed In Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced renaming the SRO-43 scheme to the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS), under which families of deceased government employees are assured jobs. Orders and 60 appointment letters have been issued in Kashmir. He also addressed poor road conditions in Rajouri, urging faster border road work and ongoing bunker construction.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | ANI

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the government has renamed the SRO-43 scheme as the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS) and stated that, under this scheme, orders have been issued for the Kashmir province, and 60 appointment letters have been distributed so far.

Speaking to reporters, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister assured that under the RAS scheme, if any government employee dies during their service period, a member of their family will be provided a government job. He further added that a similar event under this scheme was also organised in Jammu.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah's Statement

"The scheme, earlier known as SRO-43, is now known as RAS (Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme). In this, the government assures all its employees that, god forbid, if anyone dies during their service period, any member of their family would be given a government job. As part of that, orders were prepared for the Kashmir province, and 60 appointment letters were distributed. Yesterday, a similar event was organised in Jammu...," said Abdullah.

FPJ Shorts
Metal Stocks Soar 6.6%, Hindustan Copper & SAIL Lead The Rally On Rising Global Copper Prices
Metal Stocks Soar 6.6%, Hindustan Copper & SAIL Lead The Rally On Rising Global Copper Prices
'Where 10,000 Deployed..., Obliged To Provide': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR
'Where 10,000 Deployed..., Obliged To Provide': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR
Jharkhand: Woman Dies, Dozens Fall Ill As Carbon Monoxide Leak Triggers Evacuation In Dhanbad
Jharkhand: Woman Dies, Dozens Fall Ill As Carbon Monoxide Leak Triggers Evacuation In Dhanbad
Samsung Teases Next-Gen Exynos 2600 Chip Built On 2nm Tech, Expected To Power Galaxy S26 With Major AI Boost
Samsung Teases Next-Gen Exynos 2600 Chip Built On 2nm Tech, Expected To Power Galaxy S26 With Major AI Boost
Read Also
Amid SC's Stray Animal Removal Directive, New Survey Says 91% Indians 'Feel Safer' Due To Street...
article-image
Read Also
'Where 10,000 Deployed..., Obliged To Provide': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of...
article-image

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister addressed concerns over poor road conditions in Rajouri, attributing them to ongoing widening, 4-laning, and tunnelling projects.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining existing roads, especially where tunnel work is underway.

Abdullah plans to convey the issue to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting accelerated work on border roads. He also highlighted the ongoing process of building bunkers, reassuring that it will continue.

"The roads are in bad condition because of ongoing work. It is a road widening, 4-laning, and tunnelling project. Where tunnel work is underway, existing roads should be maintained... Whatever the condition of the roads is, I will convey it to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh because these are all border roads... I would request him to speed up the work on the border roads... The process of building bunkers is ongoing and will continue," said Omar Abdullah.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K Govt Renames SRO-43 As Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme; 60 Appointment Letters Distributed In...

J&K Govt Renames SRO-43 As Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme; 60 Appointment Letters Distributed In...

'Where 10,000 Deployed..., Obliged To Provide': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of...

'Where 10,000 Deployed..., Obliged To Provide': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of...

Jharkhand: Woman Dies, Dozens Fall Ill As Carbon Monoxide Leak Triggers Evacuation In Dhanbad

Jharkhand: Woman Dies, Dozens Fall Ill As Carbon Monoxide Leak Triggers Evacuation In Dhanbad

Amid SC's Stray Animal Removal Directive, New Survey Says 91% Indians 'Feel Safer' Due To Street...

Amid SC's Stray Animal Removal Directive, New Survey Says 91% Indians 'Feel Safer' Due To Street...

Karnataka HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Rape Case, Life Sentence Upheld

Karnataka HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Rape Case, Life Sentence Upheld