J&K Govt Renames SRO-43 As Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme; 60 Appointment Letters Distributed In Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the government has renamed the SRO-43 scheme as the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS) and stated that, under this scheme, orders have been issued for the Kashmir province, and 60 appointment letters have been distributed so far.

Speaking to reporters, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister assured that under the RAS scheme, if any government employee dies during their service period, a member of their family will be provided a government job. He further added that a similar event under this scheme was also organised in Jammu.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah's Statement

"The scheme, earlier known as SRO-43, is now known as RAS (Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme). In this, the government assures all its employees that, god forbid, if anyone dies during their service period, any member of their family would be given a government job. As part of that, orders were prepared for the Kashmir province, and 60 appointment letters were distributed. Yesterday, a similar event was organised in Jammu...," said Abdullah.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister addressed concerns over poor road conditions in Rajouri, attributing them to ongoing widening, 4-laning, and tunnelling projects.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining existing roads, especially where tunnel work is underway.

Abdullah plans to convey the issue to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting accelerated work on border roads. He also highlighted the ongoing process of building bunkers, reassuring that it will continue.

"The roads are in bad condition because of ongoing work. It is a road widening, 4-laning, and tunnelling project. Where tunnel work is underway, existing roads should be maintained... Whatever the condition of the roads is, I will convey it to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh because these are all border roads... I would request him to speed up the work on the border roads... The process of building bunkers is ongoing and will continue," said Omar Abdullah.

