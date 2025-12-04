Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress After Fresh Sexual Assault Allegations & Denial Of Anticipatory Bail | File pic

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress party has expelled suspended Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil after a new sexual assault complaint was filed against him, intensifying pressure on the leadership and leading to decisive disciplinary action.

Mamkootathil, who represents the Palakkad constituency, was denied anticipatory bail on Thursday in connection with the latest allegation. His expulsion comes exactly a year after he took oath as an MLA on December 4, 2024.

Fresh complaint from Bengaluru woman

A new case was registered on Wednesday, December 3, based on the complaint of a woman from Bengaluru who alleged that Mamkootathil raped her after making false promises of marriage. This has added to an expanding list of accusations the MLA is facing. The criminal petition came up for hearing a day after arguments were presented before the court, which subsequently dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

The situation escalated when a woman Congress activist publicly stated that she had a “bad experience” with Mamkootathil. Several other women within the party have made similar claims, prompting widespread concern and internal demands for accountability. The MLA had been suspended from the Congress party in August when the first allegations emerged, although he continued functioning as the Palakkad MLA because no formal police complaint had been filed at the time.

Last week, another woman submitted a written complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing Mamkootathil of sexual assault. Police subsequently registered a case and began investigations. Since then, he has been absconding, which has led to further criticism from within the Congress unit in Kerala.

Growing unrest within Congress

Senior leaders including former KPCC presidents VM Sudheeran and K Muraleedharan publicly demanded Mamkootathil’s expulsion in the wake of the new allegations. Kerala PCC President Sunny Joseph and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan also stated that the party would take necessary action based on the gravity of the complaints.

Mamkootathil has denied all allegations, telling the court that he is the victim of a “political conspiracy” allegedly engineered by the CPM and the BJP. His defence has not eased internal pressure, with leaders stressing the need for quick and firm action in light of multiple complaints.