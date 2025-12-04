 Mother Of 3 Elopes With Lover In UP's Maipuri; Probe Launched
Mother Of 3 Elopes With Lover In UP's Maipuri; Probe Launched

A man named as Ashok submitted a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, alleging that his wife Gudiya eloped with another man on November 26. He has sought prompt action from the police in the matter.

According to Ashok, he had once seen his wife with her alleged lover, Babloo. The incident reportedly led to a heated argument between the couple. Around one and a half months after that confrontation, Ashok claims, Gudiya left home with Babloo.

Ashok further alleged that his wife took some jewellery and Rs 18,000 in cash with her while fleeing.

Following the complaint, Mainpuri Police said the Station House Officer has been instructed to take necessary action as per law. The matter is currently under investigation.

