'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR

Supreme Court | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (December 4) expressed concerns over deaths of booth-level officers (BLOs) during Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Notably, some BLOs even died by suicide. Taking note of concerns of increasing workload of BLOs, a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, asked state and union territory governments to deploy more government employees for the SIR.

The Supreme Court bench passed the directions on a plea filed by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. The party had flagged the plight of BLOs during the SIR. The TVK moved the SC amid the rising cases of deaths of BLOs.

The bench took note of submissions of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the TVK. In the plea, the actor's party said that some instructions are needed to be issued as many BLOs, who are either teachers or Anganwadi workers, have died due to extreme pressure exerted by the EC officials.

The court said that the state governments might consider deputing additional staff so that the working hours can be reduced.

"In case they are facing hardships, including they being overburdened with their routine duties as well as the additional duties assigned by the Election Commission, the state government can obviate such hardships," the bench noted.

"Where 10,000 staff (have been deployed), even 30,000 can be deployed," the Supreme Court bench said, as quoted by NDTV. The apex court also asked the government to grant leaves to BLOs in case they are ill or otherwise incapacitated.

The bench said if any employee has any "specific reason" for seeking exemption from the SIR duty, the competent officer of the state government can consider such requests on a case-to-case basis and should get a substitute.

"However, it shall not be construed or understood as if they can withdraw the employees who have been assigned the duty if their substitutes are not provided," it said.

It further said states and the UTs "shall be obligated to deploy the requisite work force at the disposal of the EC, though the strength of such employees can be increased as explained above."

Vijay's party also accused the Election Commission of threatening BLOs to work excessively by threatening them with jail under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, reported NDTV.

As per Section 32, a BLO could be jailed for two years if found guilty in breach of duties.