 'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR

'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up states over deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. Citing excessive workload, the bench led by CJI Surya Kant urged states to deploy more staff and allow leave for ill or incapacitated BLOs.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday (December 4) expressed concerns over deaths of booth-level officers (BLOs) during Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Notably, some BLOs even died by suicide. Taking note of concerns of increasing workload of BLOs, a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, asked state and union territory governments to deploy more government employees for the SIR.

The Supreme Court bench passed the directions on a plea filed by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. The party had flagged the plight of BLOs during the SIR. The TVK moved the SC amid the rising cases of deaths of BLOs.

The bench took note of submissions of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the TVK. In the plea, the actor's party said that some instructions are needed to be issued as many BLOs, who are either teachers or Anganwadi workers, have died due to extreme pressure exerted by the EC officials.

Read Also
'I Want To Live But I Am Suffocating': UP BLO’s Suicide Note Reveals Deep Distress Over SIR...
article-image

The court said that the state governments might consider deputing additional staff so that the working hours can be reduced.

FPJ Shorts
'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR
'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR
Transformers & Rectifiers Secures ₹53.33 Crore Order From The Power Grid Corporation
Transformers & Rectifiers Secures ₹53.33 Crore Order From The Power Grid Corporation
Kerala Lottery Result: December 4, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-600 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 4, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-600 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Telangana: Man Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad's Reinbazar; 2 Detained
Telangana: Man Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad's Reinbazar; 2 Detained

"In case they are facing hardships, including they being overburdened with their routine duties as well as the additional duties assigned by the Election Commission, the state government can obviate such hardships," the bench noted.

"Where 10,000 staff (have been deployed), even 30,000 can be deployed," the Supreme Court bench said, as quoted by NDTV. The apex court also asked the government to grant leaves to BLOs in case they are ill or otherwise incapacitated.

The bench said if any employee has any "specific reason" for seeking exemption from the SIR duty, the competent officer of the state government can consider such requests on a case-to-case basis and should get a substitute.

"However, it shall not be construed or understood as if they can withdraw the employees who have been assigned the duty if their substitutes are not provided," it said.

It further said states and the UTs "shall be obligated to deploy the requisite work force at the disposal of the EC, though the strength of such employees can be increased as explained above."

Vijay's party also accused the Election Commission of threatening BLOs to work excessively by threatening them with jail under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, reported NDTV.

As per Section 32, a BLO could be jailed for two years if found guilty in breach of duties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR

'Obviate Such Hardships': Supreme Court To State Governments Over Deaths Of BLOs During SIR

Kerala Lottery Result: December 4, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-600 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 4, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-600 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Telangana: Man Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad's Reinbazar; 2 Detained

Telangana: Man Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad's Reinbazar; 2 Detained

Mother Of 3 Elopes With Lover In UP's Maipuri; Probe Launched

Mother Of 3 Elopes With Lover In UP's Maipuri; Probe Launched

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends YouTuber Sourav Joshi’s Wedding Reception -...

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends YouTuber Sourav Joshi’s Wedding Reception -...