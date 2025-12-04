 Jharkhand: Woman Dies, Dozens Fall Ill As Carbon Monoxide Leak Triggers Evacuation In Dhanbad
Over 1,000 residents in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, are being evacuated following a poisonous carbon monoxide gas leak from underground mines in Kenduadih Basti. One woman reportedly died, and 12 others fell ill. Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) has issued evacuation notices and arranged ambulances to ensure residents' safety while investigations continue.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: Woman Dies, Dozens Fall Ill As Carbon Monoxide Leak Triggers Evacuation In Dhanbad | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dhanbad: Over 1,000 residents in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district will be shifted to safer locations, following the incident of a "poisonous gas leak" from underground mines, officials said on Thursday.

A woman allegedly died on Wednesday, while 12 people fell sick after "carbon monoxide" leaked from such mines in different places of Kenduadih Basti in the district, they said.

The exact cause of the woman's death, however, is yet to be ascertained and it could only be confirmed after receiving the postmortem report, the officials said.

Soon after the incident, the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) started eviction of people from the "danger zones", they said.

The company also pasted notices on walls of houses in the locality, asking people to vacate at the earliest, an official said.

BCCL's Putki-Balihati Colliery Area GM G C Saha told reporters that three ambulances have been kept on standy in the basti to deal with any emergency situation.

"The company is making arrangments to shift the residents to safer places. For safety of life and property, we have already requested them to leave the dangerous zone," Saha said.

